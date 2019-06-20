Monroe Electronics Earns U.S. Patent for Unique Chassis Design of Its Pocket Power Supply

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. — June 19, 2019 — Monroe Electronics, now Digital Alert Systems, has been granted a U.S. patent (No. 10291001) for the unique chassis design of the company's Pocket Power Supply™. Part of the original design for the Monroe Model R232 MultiPort RF matrix switch, the innovative chassis design allows all electronics to be fitted into a 1-RU-high chassis, in turn enabling the highest-possible density in this type of RF routing equipment. Users benefit from more ports in a smaller rack footprint without the need for an external power block.

"We applied some different thinking in order to develop the Pocket Power Supply design, because the only way for us to achieve industry-leading packaging density was to address the power issue in a new and better way," said Bill Robertson, vice president of business development at Digital Alert Systems. "We are known for creating solutions that solve fundamental issues for our customers, and we're proud to have earned a patent for this wholly original solution for power management within the space constraints of a single rack unit."

The Monroe Model R232 MultiPort RF Router uses two matrixes so its outputs are nonblocking, with each output being completely independent of the other and capable of sharing the same (or any other) input. The unit is an excellent tool for test monitoring because different instruments or monitors may be connected on each output to examine the same or different inputs.

The Model R232 features a port density of 32 inputs and 2 outputs in a single 1RU frame, an ultra-wide operating range of 5 MHz to 2 GHz that covers all carriers, 20dB input-to-output gain, and a remarkable per-port-cost within the $100/port range. Additional port configurations are available in other models and price ranges.

