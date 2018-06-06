Middle Atlantic’s New FlexView Series IFP Carts Optimize Equipment Mounting While Elevating Aesthetics

New Height-Adjustable, ADA-Compliant Carts Meet the Needs of Any User While Safely Accommodating Large, Heavy Displays and Interactive Flat Panels

FAIRFIELD, N.J. – June 6, 2018 —Middle Atlantic Products has expanded its successful FlexView Series line with new FlexView Series IFP display carts that incorporate unmatched device mounting, built-in power distribution, and finishes into a slim, sleek, and sturdy design. Solving the weight, size, and aesthetic challenges of integrating interactive flat panels (IFPs), the new professional display carts are engineered to support IFPs and larger displays ranging from 60 to 102 inches with a large VESA mounting and a robust weight capacity of up to 300 pounds, accommodating even the 84-inch Microsoft Hub. The new FlexView Series IFP display carts will be on display at InfoComm 2018, June 6-8, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, in Legrand’s booth C3683.

The new display cart lineup is the first on the market available in a wide array of colors, with optional finishes in popular high-pressure laminate (HPL) colors including new textured, metallic HPLs, to allow presentation, collaboration, and digital signage technology to blend beautifully into surrounding environments and to serve a broader range of customer AV needs. With these unique options, the series elevates the aesthetics of foundational AV systems, and can correspond with preconfigured technical furniture solutions, enabling cohesive designs for any learning or meeting space.

“While touchpanels and IFPs are becoming the new standard for education and corporate environments, mounting them can be tricky and the available solutions don’t address the design requirements that are important to end-users,” said Brett Leatherwood, product manager for display mounts, Middle Atlantic Products. “Resolving those problems were at the heart of the FlexView Series IFP design. Not only do they feature secure mounting and robust storage and power capabilities required by today’s most popular IFP displays, they boost the aesthetic standard for mobile AV carts and digital signage solutions with attractive finishes and offer height-adjustable options, making it easy to comply with ADA access guidelines.”

The FlexView expansion offers both fixed and height-adjustable solutions. The height-adjustable cart models are equipped with the company’s e-lift feature and comply with ADA regulations (section 308) regarding reach ranges. The height adjustability from 40 to 60 inches to the center of the display is paired with a scalloped base, which ensures unimpeded access for interacting with the screen up close and at the desired ergonomic setting that’s comfortable for each user.

The system design optimizes each cart model for maximum uptime and reliability with premium storage, passive thermal management, and eight outlet power distribution with surge protection. FlexView Series IFP carts provide unmatched equipment storage with 2RU vertical mounting and a removable, tool-free Lever Lock™ for small-device mounting. Heavy duty, locking 4-inch casters make mobility easy, and the carts’ UL rating ensures the safety of the solution. Accessory camera mounts and soundbar brackets are available as enhancements, as are leveling feet that allow users to convert a cart to a stand quickly. Maintenance of the cart is simple and quick, thanks to easy-access, key-locked doors.

Middle Atlantic Products has been part of Legrand since its acquisition in 2011.

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Innovation for a steady flow of new products with high added value is a prime vector for growth, including, in particular, connected devices stemming from Legrand’s global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program. Legrand reported sales of $5.6 billion in 2016. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines that includes AFCO Systems, C2G, Cablofil, Chief, Da-Lite, Electrorack, Finelite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Sanus, Solarfective, Vaddio, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819) www.legrand.us.

