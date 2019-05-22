Middle Atlantic's BGR Series Now the Top-Selected AV Enclosure

Visit Middle Atlantic at InfoComm 2019, Legrand | AV Booth 2500

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — May 22, 2019 — Middle Atlantic Products, a brand of Legrand | AV, today announced that its popular BGR Series is the company's No. 1 selling AV rack enclosure, taking the lead over Middle Atlantic's MRK Series rack. Introduced in 2011, the BGR Series goes beyond the traditional rack enclosure with innovations that allow integrators to quickly mount, maintain, and service a variety of system components with ease and reliability. Last year, more than 187,000 BGR Series rack units were installed on a range of AV projects.

"The MRK was launched in 1995 and was designed with installer-friendly features, which made it the chosen rack among integrators," said Paul Dolynchuk, director of product management at Middle Atlantic Products. "As equipment has shrunk in size, and floor space has become a premium, we once again zeroed in on how to solve these challenges for integrators. The BGR is the result of integrator feedback and the evolution of the features we introduced in the MRK. This milestone comes at a perfect time as we launch the next phase of innovation for BGR at InfoComm 2019."

Middle Atlantic's BGR Series floor-standing enclosure is designed specifically to solve AV integration and servicing challenges. Its patented breakthrough design provides incredible strength without extra weight. The result is a lighter, UL-certified solution that can be loaded with up to 3,000lbs of equipment. Making every rack unit count, it also uniquely features a slimmer top and bottom. This provides an extra rack unit of useable space for more components but in the same standard rack height. In addition, the BGR Series incorporates Middle Atlantic's patented Lever Lock™ system. At its core, it's designed to speed up installations with a flexible, future-proof integration approach that allows integrators to easily configure the rack as needed. Integrators can also optimize the formerly unused space in the enclosure by mounting small devices on the side of the rack, freeing up shelves and other space throughout the rack. Adhering to AVIXA's new rack building standard for AV, the system also provides tool-less vertical and horizontal cable management, ensuring clean cable routing and strain relief on connectors. The BGR Series is available in multiple form factors, including gangable, standalone, or as part of the BGR-MDK mobile presentation cart.

More information about Middle Atlantic Products is available at www.middleatlantic.com.

# # #

About Legrand | AV

The brands of Legrand | AV are leading providers of mounts, racks, video conferencing, screens, connectivity, and display solutions enabling amazing audiovisual experiences. Our innovative solutions — sold principally under the Chief, Da-Lite, Middle Atlantic, Projecta, Sanus and Vaddio brands — are accessible through numerous channels. The brands of Legrand provide the most comprehensive offering of AV solutions in the market. The company serves a broad base of over 6,000 global AV customers.

Legrand | AV is a division of Legrand, which globally reported sales of $6.2 billion (USD) in 2017. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines that includes AFCO Systems, C2G, Cablofil, Chief, Da-Lite, Electrorack, Finelite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Milestone AV, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, Projecta, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Sanus, Server Technology, Solarfective, Vaddio, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819) www.legrand.us

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/MAP/190522MAP.docx

Photo Links: www.ingearpr.com/MAP/Middle_Atlantic_BGR_Rack.jpg

Image Caption: The BGR Series is Middle Atlantic's No. 1 selling AV rack enclosure.

Follow Middle Atlantic:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/middleatlantic

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/middle-atlantic-products-inc.