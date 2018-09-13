Middle Atlantic SR Series Wall-Mounted Pivoting Rack Grants Space-Saving Flexibility to Oregon-Based Theatre

Compact and Accessible, SR Series Rack Optimizes AV Space for Bag&Baggage Productions’ Small Control Booth for Seamless Show Design and Production

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — Sept. 13, 2018 —Middle Atlantic Products today announced that Bag&Baggage Productions (B&B) has installed the SR Series Pivoting Wall Rack in the company’s new theater and multipurpose venue, The Vault, in Hillsboro, Oregon. Installed by integrator Delta AV, the SR Series Pivoting Rack’s compact footprint is perfectly suited to B&B’s small control booth and the lack of space for an equipment closet or rack room. Originally developed to combine the advantages of a floor-standing enclosure and wall-mounted cabinet in one unit, the SR Series provides the easy rear access and space savings of a wall rack via a unique swing-out cabinet section that pivots on a weight-bearing floor base. The innovative design provides quick and convenient access to rear equipment connections needed for show production without requiring an access room behind it.

Originally a bank building, The Vault is an intimate 5,000 square foot venue that serves not only as the home to B&B’s five-show performance season but also a demanding schedule of special events, additional programming, and community meetings. Due to the small-footprint, black-box style of The Vault and the company’s move away from costly physical sets toward digital landscapes, B&B relies heavily on lighting and projection technology for scenic design. The SR Series Pivoting Wall Rack provides B&B staff with a rack solution that neatly mounts, cools, and protects a wide range of audio, video, and lighting gear while providing quick access to inputs during shows.

“Having the ability to control and plug and play all of the technology to exact show or event specifications has afforded us an incredible amount of freedom,” said Jim Ricks-White, technical director for Bag&Baggage. “Though we’re operating from a smaller space now compared to our previous venue, everything we need is right there in the rack — our camera input and monitor, all our HDMI connections, and our entire sound system. The pivoting access feature of the rack has been incredibly useful in getting to our HDMI ports, which are in the back of the rack. Being able to swing open the rack and quickly plug into my next inputs is critical. It’s fast and simple.”

With a pivoting floor base, the SR Series rack saves an average of nine square feet per cabinet, which is ideal for compact spaces or those that do not allow for clearance at the rear of the cabinet. The rack also incorporates Middle Atlantic's built-in cable management and patented tool-free QuickMount™ system for center section mounting and integration of technology to best practice standards. Middle Atlantic’s latest space-saving SR Series model also features a wider design, which increases the equipment capacity to meet the growing requirements of AV installations, offering integrators a different option for mounting systems closer to the point of use.

“The Vault is a real-world example of an AV-intensive installation where a rack has to do more,” said Paul Dolynchuk, director of product management, Middle Atlantic Products. “The SR Series brought together the benefits of a free-standing rack with the footprint of a wall cabinet to make it easier to service and support AV components without sacrificing square footage, reliability, or capability. As a result, users have all of the room and accessibility they need without squeezing behind a rack, or accidentally damaging or disconnecting cables blindly reaching into the back.”

More information about Middle Atlantic Products is available at www.middleatlantic.com.

Middle Atlantic Products has been part of Legrand since its acquisition in 2011.

# # #

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Innovation for a steady flow of new products with high added value is a prime vector for growth, including, in particular, connected devices stemming from Legrand’s global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program. Legrand reported sales of $5.6 billion in 2016. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines that includes AFCO Systems, C2G, Cablofil, Chief, Da-Lite, Electrorack, Finelite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Sanus, Solarfective, Vaddio, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819) www.legrand.us.

PR Link:www.ingearpr.com/MAP/180913MAP.docx

Image Link:www.ingearpr.com/MAP/MAP_VaultBooth.jpg

Image Caption: View From the Control Booth of the Vault Theater

Image Link:www.ingearpr.com/MAP/MAP_B&B_Rack.jpg

Image Caption: SR Series Rack in Vault Booth

More Images:www.ingearpr.com/MAP/MAP_B&B.zip