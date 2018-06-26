Middle Atlantic Products Continue to Innovate, Bring Home Three Top Awards from InfoComm 2018

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — June 26, 2018 —Middle Atlantic Products today announced that the new L7 Series Lectern and DC Power Distribution solutions were honored at InfoComm 2018 in Las Vegas. The L7 Series Lectern earned the Best of Show Award from Sound & Video Contractor and Commercial Integrator’s 2018 BEST Award in the Cabinets, Furniture, Racks, Mounts & Cases category. The High Power DC Distribution was awarded with Installation’s Best of Show.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

“The L7 Series Lectern and DC Power Distribution are the direct result of our engagement with customers and end users,” said Tim Troast, vice president of product management at Legrand AV - Middle Atlantic Products. “For us, these awards validate the team’s understanding of AV installation challenges and development of innovative solutions that enable our integrators to deliver amazing AV experiences. We’re thrilled to have the support and acknowledgement of the industry for these accomplishments.”

Middle Atlantic’s L7 Series height-adjustable lectern is a stylish and innovative solution merging a modern, curved design with motorized height-adjustability that complies with ADA requirements. Designed with both integrators and educators in mind, the L7 Series Lectern offers a welded steel frame with modular rackmount and storage options; generous small device storage below the worksurface on patented, removable Lever Lock™ mounting; and integrated power, cable and thermal management in an attractive, aesthetically minded package. With an overall footprint of 61” x 31”, the L7 also offers instructors a generous surface that provides ample workspace, access to power though wireless charging, USB and AC solutions, integrated access to AV connections, and an optional turret to house Crestron TSW touch panels.

Middle Atlantic’s comprehensive universal DC Power distribution line for commercial and residential AV installations now features higher power capacity and availability for both North American and European installations. The portfolio's new 200W and 300W models build on the innovative features of the 45W compact and 125W 1RU systems, eliminating the clutter caused by a growing number of DC transformers ("wall warts") within AV installations while providing multi-level protection on both AC input and DC output with individual redundancy, ensuring maximum reliability and installation simplification. The new models provide high current capacity to an industry-leading 24 devices in a single unit. 5V, 12V, or 24V, or split 12/24V options are available. The multi-mount design can be installed in just 1RU or at the back or side of the rack for zero-U mounting, providing ultimate installation flexibility. A supported input voltage range of 100-240VAC, 50/60Hz additionally provides design flexibility for global installations.

More information about Middle Atlantic Products is available at www.middleatlantic.com.

Middle Atlantic Products has been part of Legrand since its acquisition in 2011.

# # #

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Innovation for a steady flow of new products with high added value is a prime vector for growth, including, in particular, connected devices stemming from Legrand’s global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program. Legrand reported sales of $5.6 billion in 2016. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines that includes AFCO Systems, C2G, Cablofil, Chief, Da-Lite, Electrorack, Finelite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Sanus, Solarfective, Vaddio, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819) www.legrand.com.

PR Link:www.ingearpr.com/MAP/180626MAP.docx

Image Link:www.ingearpr.com/MAP/MAP_L7.png

Image Caption: The award-winning L7 Series Lectern by Middle Atlantic



Image Link:www.ingearpr.com/MAP/MAP_DCPower2Family.jpg

Image Caption: The award-winning High Power DC Distribution by Middle Atlantic