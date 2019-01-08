Middle Atlantic Expands Customer Service and Support Availability in EMEA Through Legrand | AV

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — Jan. 8, 2019 — Middle Atlantic Products, a brand of Legrand | AV, is expanding its global sales and support infrastructure with additional service and inventory in EMEA. This Legrand | AV service expansion will better serve integration customers globally and help them succeed by reducing lead times and providing local sales representation and support. Customers can also purchase from any of the brands within the Legrand | AV portfolio with a single purchase order and receive it in one shipment — making it easier to solve today's AV integration challenges.

"As our customers' businesses grow and expand globally, it becomes even more important for partners like Legrand | AV to be global as well. We realize it's challenging to create cohesive, consistent AV installations with the same products and services all while trying to finish on time if they aren't available regionally," said Steve Durkee, senior vice president and general manager for Legrand | AV's commercial division. "By expanding Middle Atlantic's sales and support structure, we're able to complement and support this growth, enabling our customers to create amazing AV experiences."

Middle Atlantic will now be available alongside the other Legrand | AV brands in EMEA including Chief, Projecta, Da-Lite, and Vaddio with a larger sales and support organization and local inventory. This team will offer regional design assistance and technical support to ensure integrator and distribution partners have the tools they need to succeed.

More information regarding regional support is available at https://www.legrandav.com/en/contact_us/sales_directory. More information about Middle Atlantic Products is available at www.middleatlantic.com.

About Legrand | AV

The brands of Legrand | AV are leading providers of mounts, racks, video conferencing, screens, connectivity and display solutions enabling amazing audiovisual experiences. Our innovative solutions, sold principally under the Chief, Da-Lite, Middle Atlantic, Projecta, Sanus and Vaddio brands, are accessible through numerous channels. The brands of Legrand provide the most comprehensive offering of AV solutions in the market. The company serves a broad base of over 6,000 global AV customers.

Legrand | AV is a Division of Legrand which globally reported sales of $6.2 billion (USD) in 2017. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines that includes AFCO Systems, C2G, Cablofil, Chief, Da-Lite, Electrorack, Finelite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Milestone AV, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, Projecta, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Sanus, Server Technology, Solarfective, Vaddio, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819) www.legrand.us

