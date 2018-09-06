Turner International Argentina Deploys Mediaproxy Software-based Broadcast Compliance and Monitoring

Mediaproxy, the leading provider of software-based IP broadcast solutions for compliance, monitoring and analysis, has announced that Turner International Argentina has chosen its software-based solution for compliance logging and real-time broadcast monitoring.

Based in Buenos Aires, Turner International Argentina, a subsidiary of Time Warner, produces and distributes a diverse portfolio of news, entertainment, and sports content including CNN en Español, the Warner Channel and the Cartoon Network to over 56 million homes across Latin America. In ensuring regulatory compliance and quality of service, Turner International Argentina has chosen LogServer for logging and monitoring 95 channels over IP.

LogServer is Mediaproxy’s software-based solution for broadcast logging, monitoring, and compliance reporting. LogServer’s clip extraction feature is being used by Turner to post sports highlights on their websites and to share with social media outlets. Turner International Argentina have also deployed Mediaproxy’s Monwall multiviewer software for confidence monitoring of live streams shared across their internal WAN between Argentina, the US, and other locations.

“As a large and innovative international broadcaster, we need to remain agile and be able to monitor all of our broadcasts from anywhere. Mediaproxy’s IP based technology makes this possible,” said Gustavo Fracassi, Senior Director International Infrastructure & Transport at Turner Broadcasting System.