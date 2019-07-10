Mediaproxy leads the path to next generation logging and monitoring with LogServer at IBC 2019

Melbourne, Australia - 10 July 2019 -Mediaproxy,the leading provider of software-based IP broadcast solutions, will be highlighting recent upgrades to the LogServer IP logging, monitoring and analysis system during IBC 2019 on Booth 7.B44 in Amsterdam's RAI Centre from 13 to 17 September.

IBC is a major showcase for the latest and most innovative broadcast technology. Mediaproxy is a regular exhibitor not only because of this but due to the conference that runs alongside the exhibition focusing on the emerging topics in TV and streaming.

Interactivity is now a major consideration for broadcasters and service providers, particularly as social media is now how many people access video. Outlets such as Twitter, Facebook and YouTube have different specific requirements for how material is prepared and Mediaproxy has incorporated dedicated tools for this into LogServer. These include features for cropping the image and altering the aspect ratio to make it better suited to mobile devices, in addition to the capability for inserting ad bumpers.

LogServer also supports SMPTE standards ST 2022-6 and ST 2110 (uncompressed media over IP formats). Both of these have been deployed in the field to service the growing use of new uncompressed IP formats. Mediaproxy is offering end-users greater flexibility using those formats even in virtual environments and at scale.

LogServer also now fully supports the Ember+ control protocol, which further enhances monitoring automation and offers increased redundancy. Another upgrade is the ability to work with Mediaproxy's Monwall IP interactive multiviewer.

Another new feature for LogServer, in addressing the needs of network operators running multiple stations and playout streams, is a live source comparison tool. This identifies mismatched content in real-time and can compare one or more live sources using video material. An alert is sent to operators immediately if irregularities are detected.

"IBC is an important show for us as well as for the industry in general," Otto says, "As an engineering-drive company we lead through innovation. Mediaproxy is to-date one of the few companies that are able to work with uncompressed IP formats on virtualized platforms. LogServer has become the trusted solution by broadcasters worldwide to ensure that the right content is at the right place at the right time and complies with the latest standards and regulations."

Since 2001, hundreds of engineers around the globe, rely daily on Mediaproxy’s unified software solutions for 24/7 monitoring, analysis, multiviewing and capture of live video from broadcast and OTT sources. With support for the latest formats and standards including 4K, HEVC, SMPTE 2022-6, SMPTE 2110, NDI, HLS, MPEG-DASH, RTMP and DVB-2, Mediaproxy consolidates analysis of on-air incidents, content search and ad verification via easy to use web browser and mobile interfaces. Compliant with current broadcast and IP streaming regulations, Mediaproxy supports all current industry standards for closed captioning, DVB Subtitling, SCTE-35, SCTE-104 and loudness. Whether on the ground or in the cloud, broadcast monitoring, analysis and compliance functions can be performed all in one place.

