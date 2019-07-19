Medialooks to Unveil Significant Upgrades to Both Video Transport and Software Development Lines at IBC2019

Medialooks to Unveil Significant Upgrades to Both Video Transport and Software Development Linesat IBC2019

Enhancements Set New Standard for Video Transport Capabilities; and the Company’s SDKs Get Additional Support for Advanced and Emerging Formats

Kaliningrad -- July 17, 2019 – Medialooks, provider of ground-breaking low-latency video transport streaming solutions for remote production, and a source for software developers seeking quick, easy and reliable software development kits (SDKs) to build industry-leading products has announced plans to launch additions and significant upgrades to both business units at IBC 2019. Extending its remote video production solution, Medialooks will introduce to VT Server, innovative technology that facilitates management of a distributed video production workflow over the public Internet via a single interface. On the SDK side, Medialooks will extend the platform with additional support for emerging and advanced formats. Visitors can see demonstrations of both developments at IBC on Stand 3.B39.

VT Server, an extension of Medialooks’ Video Transport product range, is setting a new standard for high-quality, dependable and cost-effective transmission of video streams by offering a solution that runs on off-the-shelf hardware, on both CPU and GPU codecs, and allows 4K video to be transported over the public Internet with an average latency of 100 ms. The solution, suitable for live production, features the industry’s quickest setup time and easiest scaling with multiple locations and transport links managed from any location and configured via a cloud-based web interface.

The new software-only solution is easily installed on both the receiver and sender sides, offering a true fix-and-forget solution to any organizations with the need to link remote locations on a regular basis—such as TV stations, video production companies, event venues, stadiums, houses of worship and esports studios. It features broadcast quality transmission with up to 4K 60p video with multichannel 512 kbps audio. VT Server is configured and operates in either Medialooks’ Cloud or the customer’s own Cloud.

VT Server is offered as a subscription with a predictable pricing plan that allows operators to prepare properly and remain within budget.

Medialooks’ industry leading software development kits will be shown at IBC with 8K and HDR updates. With new devices emerging such as the DeckLink 8K Pro and broadcasters pushing for producing the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in 8K, Medialooks is integrating support for relevant formats in its software development kits. This, along with the HDR10 update, is based on the introduction of the GPU pipeline earlier this year, which was the foundation for processing 10-bit video.

Other updates include support for industry-compliant DVB streaming and finalizing our implementation of the EBU R 128 (ITU-R BS.1770) audio normalization standard.

Medialooks, established in 2005, serves as a partner to global companies seeking fast, quality software development tools to transform ideas to reality, and to organizations requiring low-latency video transport over the public Internet for remote production. Medialooks has provided services to a wide range of markets, including broadcast, entertainment, sports, media serving, medical, surveillance, education, house of worship, and more.

www.medialooks.com

