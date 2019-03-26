Switch Media Launches MediaHQ at NAB 2019

Switch Media, a world leader in online video technology, is launching its product suite, MediaHQ at NAB 2019, on booth SU10721. Having successfully delivered complex, multi-award-winning video solutions for over a decade, Switch Media has simplified the complexity of online video so that global broadcasters and content owners can deliver a seamless viewing experience within the fastest of turn arounds. MediaHQ uses a powerful workflow engine and houses a flexible suite of modular components that integrate seamlessly with existing systems, which are supported by the company’s expert in-house technical team to provide assistance 24/7.

MediaHQ provides broadcasters flexibility based on individual requirements. Users can tailor their workflows selecting any, or all of the components in MediaHQ’s powerful product suite to manage and assist in the delivery of content for both online distribution and traditional broadcast. From ingest, media management and preparation to distribution and analytics, broadcasters can access everything they need under one roof, on one platform to improve or augment their video workflow.

Delivering multi-award-winning solutions for major content owners and live events worldwide, Switch Media has simplified the complexity of online video, so that anyone can stream and monetise content, effortlessly.

Bruce Hume, Broadcast Director, Switch Media says, “We’re really excited to launch MediaHQ at NAB 2019 and to demonstrate the platform’s sophisticated toolset to broadcasters worldwide. We understand the requirements to get content online fast using streamlined workflows that automate tasks to increase delivery speed and productivity. MediaHQ’s flexible suite of components fits the needs of every broadcaster worldwide regardless of size or structure.”

Switch Media’s Broadcast Director, Bruce Hume and Managing Director Europe, Tomas Weber will be presenting sessions at the show.

• On Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 11am Bruce will present a paper titled: Maximizing Revenues in an Aggregator Landscape, at the CM|IP Presentation Theater in the South Hall Upper.

• Also, on Tuesday, April 9th at 4.00pm Tomas will join a panel debate: Is Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Ready for its TV Debut? This session will be held at the CM|IP Debate Theater in the South Hall Upper.