TVU Networks to Introduce Updates to Media Supply Chain Platform

TVU Networks, the global technology and innovation leader in live IP solutions, will demonstrate the newest product updates for TVU MediaMind, its media supply chain platform, in the company’s booth (#C1707) at the annual NAB Show in April. TVU MediaMind’s story-centric workflow approach simplifies content creation, production and distribution while incorporating the latest integration and support for automation, AI, streaming, 4K and 5G.

“With the many, different ways media content is consumed today by viewers, broadcasters can no longer acquire, produce and distribute media for just TV. In fact, the way programs are created must completely change,” said Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks. “By automating and optimizing the media supply chain process, broadcasters can realize the benefits of taking raw content and re-using it across many platforms, programs and even organizations. TVU MediaMind allows anyone to create stories, wherever and however they want efficiently, effectively and without limits.”

For example, within content acquisition, the company will showcase a new 4K version of its TVU One mobile transmitter, which is the first cellular mobile unit with the ability to transmit Ultra-HD/4Kp60 HEVC content. “UHD/4Kp60 is a much more technically challenging resolution to achieve in a cellular mobile unit,” explained Shen. “However, using our patented IS+ transmission algorithm and advanced FEC technology, we were able to overcome these challenges and transmit video in full UHD/4K at 60 frames per second.”

Added Shen, “The TVU One 4K and our entire family of portable and rack-mount transmitters are also now 5G ready.”

Other TVU solutions receiving enhancements and updates that will be demonstrated at NAB include:

- TVU One TM1000, TVU’s flag-ship HEVC cellular 4G/LTE mobile transmitter

- TVU Anywhere, an app for capturing and streaming live video from anywhere

- TVU CAS (Contribution Automation Solution) with new automated workflow integration

- TVU Command Center for cloud-based centralized management of TVU devices and services

- TVU Grid, an IP-based video switching, routing and distribution solution

- TVU Producer for full-featured cloud-based live video production

- TVU Receivers and Transceivers for video decoding, distribution and management of TVU and IP video sources

- TVU Remote Production System, a cost-effective solution for live remote synchronized multi-camera production for news and sports

- TVU Router, a portable broadband Internet access point providing up to 200Mbps of untethered Internet connectivity