Media Links Showcases Media over IP Technology at NAB NY

Media Links Inc, manufacturer and pioneer in Media over IP transport technology, announces its technology line-up for the upcoming NAB New York event. Visitors to Media Links’ NAB NY booth N624 will learn about its common LAN/WAN IP architecture, which integrates edge, core and control solutions specifically designed to support interoperable standards while providing a bridge from SDI to IP equipment and infrastructure.

As a key component of the integrated solutions, the new MDP3040 IP Media Gateway will be introduced to North America at NAB NY.

Part of the MDP Series of Network Edge devices, the MDP3040 is a multi-channel 4K/UHD encoder/decoder with TICO lightweight compression supporting several configurations. Two 12G-SDI inputs can be TICO encoded and transmitted over dual 10GbE network trunk interfaces; or two TICO encoded network streams can be simultaneously received and decoded as two 12G-SDI outputs. For delivering 4K/UHD signals over existing 3G-SDI infrastructures, the MDP3040 can function as a standalone two channel 12G-SDI input to two channel TICO compressed BNC output encoder, or as a two channel TICO compressed BNC input to two channel 12G-SDI output decoder.

At the core of Media Links common LAN/WAN architecture is its 100G Switching solutions, which address the requirements of accelerated IP workflows that are essential for rapid network speeds and bandwidth demands. They deliver high port density enabling facilities to operate at any scale while reducing operational costs and infrastructure complexity. New services such as 4K UHD and remote/at home/distributed production are now easily accommodated.

Hitless Switching capability implemented across the entire integrated Media Links portfolio provides the highest levels of network redundancy and media (video/audio & data) protection.

As a vital component of the Media Links soft-step IP migration tool-kit and common LAN/WAN architecture, the ProMD EMS (Enhanced Management System) is a multi-user software-based application used to configure, provision, manage and troubleshoot small to large scale IP video and media transport networks.

Together, this family of solutions provides broadcasters with the ability to make a soft-step IP migration on a single multimedia service platform, all while using their existing SDI infrastructure. The benefits include support for all existing and future formats and standards, overall cost reduction, and the ability to launch seamless workflows that support their current and evolving IP networks.

Field-Proven Solutions in Action:Media Links’ Media over IP technology, software and support services played an essential role in the IP video transport network for the 2018 World Football games in Russia. In addition, prominent USA broadcaster NBC Universal used Media Links 4K IP Transport Solutions for its on-site & remote production of the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang.