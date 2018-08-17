Media Links Strengthens Presence in China Region Through Partnership with New Share Resort

Media Links, manufacturer and pioneer in Media over IP transport technology, today announced its new distribution partnership with New Share Resort Co., Ltd (NSR), based in Beijing China. This new partnership will enable Media Links to better serve the growing Media over IP content transport and delivery markets in China.

NSR will serve as Media Links’ distributor and system integrator of media transport technology solutions throughout China, including Hong Kong. NSR will also provide customer support services with on-site and regional technical support & maintenance.

“New Share is an experienced partner in the video transmission and live events markets, where Media Links has a solid foundation and list of successes,” comments Toshiyuki Naka, SVP, Global Sales of Media Links. “I believe we share a common vision to provide an exceptional customer experience. New Share’s comprehensive technical expertise, localized support and live event services & solutions coupled with our innovative products, combine a compelling offer for media companies and network providers throughout China.”

The Media Links portfolio is designed to transport and switch 4K (12G/Quad SDI), 3G/HD/SD-SDI and DVB-ASI signals over IP and is compliant with all the interoperable standards including SMPTE. It is built with redundancy and hitless protection so that systems have a backup path without any impact to the media output, all while ensuring QoS (Quality of Service) and stable transport of pristine audio, video and data.

Ginny Wang, President of New Share comments; “Media Links is at the forefront of delivering competitive solutions for transporting content over IP backbones. Partnering with them will enhance our solutions portfolio and help us offer the most reliable, robust solutions and services that our customers rely on.”

The team at New Share has over a decade of experience providing services and solutions for global audio/video contribution networks, high-speed data transfer on telco and digital SDH networks as well as major upgrades and installations of new head-end platforms. In addition, their live events division have provided services for many high profile sporting events including the China National Games, China Basketball Association (CBA) coverage over the national CCTV broadcast television network in China, and more.

The distribution agreement between Media Links and New Share is effective immediately.