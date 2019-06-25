Matrox Wins Four Best of Show Awards at InfoComm 2019

MONTREAL, Quebec — June 25, 2019 — Matrox® is excited to announce that its Monarch EDGE 4K/multi-HD encoders, QuadHead2Go™ multi-monitor controllers, Extio™ 3 IP KVM extenders, Maevex 6120 dual 4K enterprise encoder were the recipients of four prestigious Best of Show Awards at InfoComm 2019.

The InfoComm Best of Show Awards were evaluated by a panel of on-site judges, including AVIXA and CTS-certified members, who selected these cutting-edge products based on innovation, performance against category standard, richness/relevance of feature set, ease of use, network friendliness, and value/ROI.

Matrox’s award-winning lineup:

Matrox Monarch EDGE encoders deliver resolutions up to 3840x2160p60 or quad 1920x1080p60 video while offering flexible 3G/12G-SDI and SMPTE ST 2110 25 GbE connectivity with multi-protocol streaming options. Shipping as of InfoComm 2019, the Monarch EDGE 4:2:0 8-bit version is ideal for webcasting and over-the-top (OTT) delivery, while the Monarch EDGE 4:2:2 10-bit model is tailor-made for remote production and remote integration (REMI) workflows.

Matrox QuadHead2Go™ multi-monitor controllers power any video wall configuration of any size, from any video source, with complete scalability and flexibility. Unveiled at InfoComm, the new QuadHead2Go controllers can each drive a single video source across up to four displays in rectangular or artistic configurations, or users can combine multiple QuadHead2Go units with Matrox or third-party graphics cards to create ultra-large-scale video walls.

Matrox Extio 3 IP KVM extenders will deliver exceptional 4Kp60 4:4:4, dual 4Kp30 4:4:4, and 2Kp60 4:4:4 performance over a standard one Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) network—at unprecedentedly low bitrates. Extio 3 will also demonstrate a brand new feature designed to drastically increase operational efficiency for users working on multiple source systems simultaneously. Extio 3 cards and appliances work with COTS network switches, illustrating a scalable and cost-effective KVM matrix over IP to securely route any system to any remote location on the network.

Matrox Maevex 6120 enterprise encoders deliver simultaneous dual 4K capture, encode, stream, and record—with options to stream and record even more channels in different configurations—all on a standard one GbE network. Maevex 6120 now also includes HLS, IPv6, fMP4, and MOV support for added multi-channel streaming and recording flexibility, as well as simplified and automated cloud-service connectivity with YouTube, Facebook Live, Wowza, LiveScale, and more.

"This was a rich field of submitted nominations, reflecting the breadth of engineering, R&D, and UX talent we have in this industry," said Sound and Video Contractor editor Cynthia Wisehart. "Congratulations to the winning teams. I look forward to seeing their products at work across our markets."

“Once again, InfoComm brought forth a cascade of ingenuity, and this exuberance for innovation was readily apparent in the breadth of our field of awards entries,” said Matt Pruznick, editor at AV Technology. “With so many outstanding contenders, the process of narrowing down the list to this select group of winners was a painstaking endeavor. It is with the utmost pride that I congratulate the 2019 recipients of the AV Technology’s Best of Show Awards—your products are a shining example of excellence in the industry.”

About Matrox Video

Matrox Video is a technology and market leader in the field of 4K, HD, and SD digital video hardware and software for accelerated H.264 encoding, realtime editing, audio/video input/output, streaming, A/V signal conversion, capture/playout servers, channel-in-a-box systems, and CGs. Matrox's Emmy award-winning technology powers a full range of multi-screen content creation and delivery platforms used by broadcasters, telcos, cable operators, post-production facilities, live event producers, videographers, and A/V professionals worldwide. Founded in 1976, Matrox is a privately held company headquartered in Montreal, Canada. For more information, visit www.matrox.com/video.

Matrox Media Relations

Email: pr@matrox.com

Tel: +1 (514) 822-6000

Website: www.matrox.com/video