Masstech wins Technology & Engineering Emmy® award for contribution to media storage management

Masstech Innovations Inc has been awarded a Technology & Engineering Emmy by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) in their 71 Annual Awards.

Masstech was honored for its work in Early Development of HSM Systems that Created a Pivotal Improvement in Broadcast Workflows alongside fellow contributors Dell, IBM and Quantum. Solutions that effectively manage video media across multiple tiers of storage have been underpinning technologies throughout the evolution of M&E workflows to the file-based processes on which M&E organizations rely today. Masstech (and its fellow honorees) played a pivotal role in developing the software management solutions that helped the M&E industry with the transition to file-based, the first step on the journey to the modern cloud and hybrid storage and workflow technologies in which Masstech continues to innovate today.

“We are very honored and grateful to the Academy for recognizing the formative work in media storage management pioneered by Masstech and our fellow recipients,” comments George Kilpatrick, CEO, Masstech. “It’s extremely satisfying to be recognized as one of the industry pioneers, and to be acknowledged for the dedication and innovation that still governs Masstech. We continue to break the mold today by applying software defined storage techniques and advanced workflow to organize customer assets in the hybrid and cloud worlds.”

The NATAS Technology & Engineering Awards ceremony will be held during the NAB Show in Las Vegas in April.