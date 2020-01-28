Marshall Electronics Showcases Miniature and Compact Cameras at ISE 2020

AMSTERDAM, January 28, 2020 – Marshall Electronics, a leading provider of professional cameras, monitors and accessories for professional AV and broadcast production, will feature its CV506 HD Miniature Camera and CV380-CS Compact 4K Camera at ISE 2020 (Stand 11-D150).

Marshall recently upgraded its miniature and compact HDMI/3GSDI cameras with larger HD sensors, powerful next generation processors and improved industrial design. POV camera users will notice a true step-up in color and clarity, as well as improved signal strength and ultra-low noise output with stereo embedding ability (mic or line level) on all models. The updated line features a new body style with locking I/O connections, enhanced remote adjustable settings, and an expanded selection of output frame rates and formats. New models also include a micro-USB port for field-upgradable firmware updates as new features are added.

A frontrunner of Marshall’s next generation HD camera line is the CV506 HD Miniature Camera, which offers simultaneous 3GSDI and HDMI options, flexibility, and great value in a tiny form factor. The new CV506 serves as an upgrade over the popular Marshall CV505, with a 30 percent larger sensor for better picture, dynamic color depth, and low light performance, along with an improved housing design. The CV506 delivers ultra-crisp, clear progressive HD video up to 1920x1080p at 60/59/50fps and interlaced 1920x1080i at 60/59.94/50fps. With interchangeable lenses and remote adjustability for matching with other cameras, the CV506 is suitable for a range of professional workflows as it can capture detailed shots while maintaining an ultra-discreet point-of-view perspective without sacrificing versatility or convenience.

Marshall Electronics will also feature its latest 4K camera with the CV380-CS Compact 4K Camera at ISE 2020. The CV380-CS uses an 8.5 Megapixel sensor to capture detailed video images over 6G/3G/HD-SDI and HDMI formats. Simultaneous 6G-SDI and HDMI outputs offers ability to plug into multiple workflows with flexible CS mount lens options for versatility and ease of use. The CV380-CS is designed for POV camera applications where a small, miniature camera is needed to fit into unique locations for compelling angles and viewpoints. The CV380-CS contains a CS/C lens mount where fixed prime or variable focal length lenses can be used to enhance customization. Special attention has been given to improve durability of the CV380-CS in the field with the addition of new structural ‘wings,’ designed to give greater protection to rear connectors during heavy use.

The CV380-CS offers three resolution modes with the following frame rate settings for maximum flexibility: 4K (4096x2160) and UHD (3840x2160p) at 30, 25, 29.97, and 24 fps, Progressive HD (1080p and 720p) at 50, 59.94, 25, 29.97, and 24 fps, as well as Interlaced HD (1080i) at 50, 59.94, and 60 fps. It also features professional picture settings including white balance, exposure, gamma, gain, pedestal and digital zoom, and can be remotely matched and adjusted using RS485 (Visca). The CV380-CS is targeted for pro AV applications including education, corporate communications, presentations and more.