Marshall Electronics Introduces Two New IP (H.265) Cameras with 30X Optical Zoom

TORRANCE, CA, NOVEMBER 5, 2019 ̶ Marshall Electronics, a leading provider of cameras, monitors, and accessories for professional broadcast video and A/V applications, introduces a new line of 8.5 Megapixel IP Cameras with smooth 30x Optical Zoom and triple-stream H.265/H.264/MJPEG capabilities.

The CV420-30X-IP model delivers up to UHD (3840x2160p) resolution at 60fps through simultaneous HDMI and IP streams, while the CV355-30X-IP delivers up to HD (1920x1080p) resolution at 60fps through 3G/HD-SDI (BNC), IP and HDMI. Both models start with a high performance Sony 8.5 Megapixel 1/2.5” sensor and 30x optical zoom block, providing flexible integration in networked HD and UHD workflows where image quality, reliability and versatility are of utmost concern. The 30X optical zoom range offers a flexible 4.6mm to 135mm focal length range, providing 68° horizontal angle-of-view (AOV) at its widest through 3° when fully extended, maintaining image crispness in both wide and tight shots from longer distances.

The IP ethernet I/O port supports triple stream H.265/H.264/MJPEG video with MPEG-TS support, common IP control protocols, and power (PoE) over a single Ethernet cable with stereo audio embedding through a 3.5mm input on the rear panel. The CV420-30X-IP and CV355-30X-IP utilize common control protocols including Visca over IP, Onvif and Pelco, and are compatible with the new Marshall VS-PTC-IP IP Camera Controller.

“The CV420-30X and CV355-30X represent a relaunch of IP cameras for Marshall Electronics,” says Tod Musgrave, Director of Cameras at Marshall Electronics. “This is something that our customers have been asking for – and with a focus on ease-of-use while delivering a big step up in video quality, these cameras are an exciting addition to the Marshall cameras family.”

The CV420-30X and CV355-30X contain exceptional low-light sensitivity, which ensures a clear picture in variable lighting environments including broadcast, studio production, traditional sporting events and eSports, courtroom and government assembly, lecture capture, house of worship, and live music and events.

Marshall CV420-30X-IP (UHD) is shipping now, with the CV355-30X-IP (HD) slated for release on November 11, 2019.