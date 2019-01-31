Mark Ureda, Former CTO of Harman Pro Joins Biamp

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Jan. 30, 2019 — Biamp, a leading supplier of professional audio and video solutions based in Beaverton, Oregon, has announced that Mark Ureda has joined Biamp as executive advisor. With more than three decades of combined leadership in professional audiovisual systems, Ureda will play a pivotal role in the execution of the company's aggressive global expansion. As a former senior vice president at Harman Professional for Products and Technology, Ureda has a deep understanding of the professional AV industry, technology trends, and global product strategy, which will strengthen Biamp's leadership as it moves to expand its presence in the conferencing and sight and sound reinforcement markets.

"I had the privilege and pleasure of working with Mark several years ago and came to know him as a leader and visionary," said Rashid Skaf, president, CEO and co-chairman of Biamp. "Biamp is on an aggressive journey of expansion into new professional audiovisual product categories and markets. Adding Mark to our team as executive advisor will help us stay aligned to important industry trends and ensure we leverage Biamp's core strengths and values to deliver innovative solutions that offer extraordinary value to our customers."

"The energy and passion at Biamp are contagious," said Ureda. "Biamp is a well-established brand that is respected and admired within the industry for its innovative and dependable audio processing and distribution systems. Rashid has charted an ambitious vision and strategy for the company to grow and expand from that strong foundation and assembled a top-flight team of experienced industry leaders to pursue that growth. The time I spent working with Rashid convinced me he is driven to succeed. Biamp is positioned for tremendous success and I'm excited by the opportunity to contribute to such a dynamic enterprise."

In addition to his role as CTO and SVP of Harman Pro, Mark Ureda's distinguished career includes terms as president of JBL and vice president of corporate strategy at Northrup Grumman.

After taking the helm at Biamp in December 2017, Skaf declared the company would grow rapidly within its existing markets and enter entirely new segments using a combination of product line expansion and company acquisition. In just the one year since, Biamp has introduced several innovative new products including its resoundingly successful and award-winning Beamtracking™ microphones, and in December 2018, completed the acquisition of Cambridge Sound Management, the global leader in sound masking solutions. Adding AV legend Mark Ureda to its leadership team puts Biamp on track to make 2019 another extraordinary year.

About Biamp

Biamp Systems, LLC is a leading provider of innovative, networked media systems that power the world's most sophisticated audio/video installations. The company is recognized worldwide for delivering high-quality products and backing each one with a commitment to exceptional customer service.

Biamp is dedicated to creating products that drive the evolution of communication through sight and sound. The award-winning Biamp product suite includes: Tesira® media system for digital audio and video networking, Devio® collaboration tool for modern workplaces, Audia® digital audio platform, Nexia® digital signal processors, Vocia® networked public address and voice evacuation system, and Cambridge Sound Management QTPro® and DynasoundPro® sound masking solutions. Each has its own specific feature set that can be customized and integrated in a wide range of applications, including corporate boardrooms, conference centers, huddle rooms, performing arts venues, courtrooms, hospitals, transportation hubs, campuses, retail, military and government, and multi-building facilities.

Founded in 1976, Biamp is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, USA, with additional engineering operations around the globe. For more information on Biamp, please visit www.biamp.com.

