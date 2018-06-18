Magewell’s Ultra Stream HDMI Encoder Wins AV Technology “Best of Show” Award at InfoComm 2018

June 18, 2018 — Nanjing, China: Accolades for Magewell’s latest video hardware innovation continue to roll in, as the company’s exceptionally easy-to-use Ultra Stream HDMI standalone streaming encoder was honored with a coveted Best of Show Award from Future plc’s AV Technology at InfoComm 2018. The award is the fourth prestigious distinction that the product has earned since its unveiling in April.

Magewell’s Ultra Stream HDMI encoder makes live streaming remarkably simple even for non-professional users, enabling them to record or stream high-quality video with one click using on-device buttons or an intuitive smartphone app. Designed for users who want to stream but may have minimal technical knowledge, the encoder is ideal for everyone from church volunteers and educators to corporate communicators and live event organizers.

AV Technology is a respected resource for audiovisual and information technology managers whose responsibility includes the understanding, procuring and maintaining of AV and IT systems. AV Technology provides news, techniques, reviews and insights to equip technology managers with what they need to know to make the best possible purchase decisions for their organizations.

AV Technology’s Best of Show winners were selected by a panel of six anonymous members of AVIXA -- the international trade association representing the AV industry – including CTS-certified technology managers and AV/IT engineers. During the first two days of the InfoComm show, the judges evaluated each nominated product in person against criteria including innovation; performance against category standard; richness and relevance of feature set; ease of installation and maintenance; network friendliness; and value and ROI. Products with the highest total points were designated as winners.

“This year’s strong field of entries is emblematic of the current outpouring of innovation in our industry,” said Matt Pruznick, Content Director of AV Technology. “The bounty of these companies’ engineering, research and development, and user design efforts was on full display on the show floor, and narrowing the field down to a select group of winners was not an easy task. I offer my heartiest congratulations to the winning companies, and look forward to seeing how their products help technology managers transform their facilities over the coming years.”

Ultra Stream HDMI users can stream to popular services including YouTube, Facebook Live or Twitch or to a custom-specified server. Streams can be output to a third-party service and custom server simultaneously, while real-time video preview in the app allows easy monitoring. In addition to outputting live streams, Ultra Stream HDMI can record video as files to a directly-connected USB drive, embedded storage or the associated smartphone. The device encodes video up to 1080p60 from an HDMI input and also supports 4K sources, down-converting them automatically to HD.



“Live streaming has become an indispensable tool in a wide range of AV environments, from educational institutions and corporations to entertainment venues and houses of worship,” said Amy Zhou, Sales Director at Magewell. “Ultra Stream HDMI enables all levels of user to get up and running quickly and easily, while minimizing or even eliminating the need for training and technical support from their organizations’ AV and IT departments. We’re excited that the AV Technology judges have recognized these benefits.”

For more information about Magewell and the Ultra Stream HDMI encoder, please visit www.magewell.com.

