Magewell Makes Transition to AV-over-IP Even More Affordable with New NDI® Encoder Models

May 13, 2019 — Nanjing, China: Helping make the transition to IP-based video production and AV workflows even more affordable, Magewell is introducing its new Pro Convert HDMI TX and Pro Convert SDI TX dedicated NDI encoders. Delivering the reliable and user-friendly conversion capabilities of the company’s versatile Pro Convert Plus models in streamlined, encoding-only configurations, the new TX models will be highlighted in Magewell’s booth (number 2407) at InfoComm 2019.

Magewell’s award-winning Pro Convert family of hardware converters enables users and systems integrators bring HDMI or SDI video signals into and out of AV-over-IP workflows using NewTek’s popular NDI technology. While the flagship Pro Convert Plus models include signal loop-through connections and can be flexibly switched between encoding and decoding modes, Pro Convert TX configurations offer a lower-cost entry point for customers needing only a low-latency NDI encoder to transform baseband sources into high-quality NDI streams.

Pro Convert TX devices still include the Pro Convert family’s popular value-added features including Power over Ethernet (PoE) support; program and preview tally lights; NDI-based PTZ camera control; and a standard 1/4"-20 thread for camera mounting. Automatic input format detection and network configuration enable plug-and-play ease of use, while an intuitive browser-based interface provides access to status monitoring and advanced conversion settings such as FPGA-based video processing. The Pro Convert HDMI TX supports inputs up to 2048x1200 via its HDMI 1.4 interface, while the Pro Convert SDI TX handles sources up to 1080p60 over 3G-SDI.

With these latest additions, Magewell’s Pro Convert product line now comprises seven models: four Pro Convert Plus encoder/decoders (4K and HD models with a choice of SDI or HDMI inputs); two Pro Convert TX encoders; and the recently-unveiled Pro Convert AIO RX NDI decoder. Making its professional AV exhibition debut at InfoComm, the Pro Convert AIO RX completes the AV over IP chain by converting live NDI streams into high-quality SDI or HDMI outputs for connection to baseband devices such as monitors and projectors. This simplifies and creates new opportunities for the use of NDI in presentation applications such as video-enhanced digital signage, large-scale video walls and image magnification.

“The powerful and comprehensive features of our Pro Convert Plus devices have made them very popular, but many customers don’t need signal loop-through connectivity nor the flexibility of switchable encoding and decoding capabilities in one box,” said Amy Zhou, Sales Director at Magewell. “The Pro Convert TX models let us offer the same core encoding functionality at a lower price, thus making the growing ecosystem of NDI solutions more accessible to more customers than ever before.”

InfoComm 2019 will take place June 12-14 in Orlando, Florida.

