Magewell to Showcase Ground-Breaking Video I/O and Streaming Innovations at InfoComm 2018

May 14, 2018 — Nanjing, China: Hot on the heels of its award-winning NAB Show exhibit, Magewell is coming to InfoComm 2018 with its broadest and deepest product range yet. The centerpiece of the company’s InfoComm demonstrations will be the AV-industry debut of the new Ultra Stream HDMI standalone streaming encoder, which makes live streaming remarkably simple even for non-professional users. Magewell will highlight the versatile encoder alongside powerful new and established video interface devices in booth C3468 at the show.

Designed for users who want to stream but may have minimal technical knowledge, Ultra Stream HDMI lets them record or stream high-quality video with one click using on-device buttons or an intuitive smartphone app. Users can stream to popular services including YouTube, Facebook Live or Twitch or to a custom-specified server. Streams can be output to a third-party service and custom server simultaneously, while real-time video preview in the app allows easy monitoring. In addition to outputting live streams, Ultra Stream HDMI can record video as MP4 files to a directly-connected USB drive, embedded storage or the associated smartphone.

Magewell is well known for its capture products, which enable AV professionals and systems integrators to reliably bring video and audio signals into and out of popular software applications for web conferencing, streaming, lecture capture and more. At InfoComm, the company will highlight recent and established capture solutions including:

* Eco Capture (M.2) – Of particular interest to OEM developers and systems integrators, the Eco Capture family of M.2 video capture cards features an ultra-compact form factor and low power consumption for use in small and embedded systems. Measuring just 22x80mm, four Eco Capture models support a choice of input interface, channel density and resolution: single-channel 4K (HDMI), dual-channel HD (HDMI or SDI) or quad-channel HD (SDI), all with embedded audio.

* Pro Capture – Magewell’s flagship Pro Capture family of PCIe capture cards combines exceptional reliability, broad compatibility and superior value with powerful features such as FPGA-based video processing. Pro Capture cards are available in single, dual and quad-channel models with a flexible choice of input interfaces and resolutions up to 4K. New multi-channel models will be highlighted, as well as recently-announced HDR support in select configurations.

*USB Capture Plus – Magewell’s external USB Capture Plus devices are the easiest and most reliable way to bring SDI, HDMI or DVI sources into popular Windows, Mac, Linux or Chrome OS software applications. Featuring driver-free installation and automatic input detection for true plug-and-play operation, the USB Capture Plus family enables all types of computers including laptops to capture HD or 4K video and audio signals through a standard USB 3.0 interface.

“InfoComm is the ideal forum for showcasing our video interface and streaming solutions to North American systems integrators, AV professionals and OEM partners, and we’re excited to bring our latest innovations to Las Vegas for this year’s event,” said Amy Zhou, Sales Director at Magewell. “Our new Ultra Stream HDMI makes streaming easier than ever before for all types of users and AV environments, while our capture and playout solutions continue to expand to meet the evolving needs of today’s software-defined AV workflows.”

InfoComm 2018 will take place June 6-8 in Las Vegas. For more information about Magewell, please visit www.magewell.com.

