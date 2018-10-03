Magewell Introduces New Dual-Channel 4K Capture Card with Workflow-Simplifying Loop-Through Connectivity

October 3, 2018 — Nanjing, China: Combining full 60fps 4K support with dual-channel density and the workflow convenience of signal loop-through connectivity, Magewell today introduced the Pro Capture Dual HDMI 4K Plus LT, the newest member of its renowned Pro Capture family of PCI Express video capture hardware. The company will showcase the new card in booth N1119 at NAB Show New York, taking place October 17-18 in New York City.

The quality, reliability and cost-effectiveness of Magewell’s Pro Capture cards have made them the preferred choice of end-users, systems integrators and OEMs for bringing professional video and audio signals into popular Windows, Mac and Linux software. The Pro Capture Dual HDMI 4K PlusLT continues these hallmarks, capturing two channels of Ultra HD video with embedded audio on each single card while reducing workflow costs and complexity with HDMI loop-through. The loop-through connections enable each source signal to be sent simultaneously to additional displays or equipment without the need for external HDMI splitters.

The Pro Capture Dual HDMI 4K PlusLT features HDMI 2.0 input interfaces and supports two discrete channels of video at resolutions up to 4096x2160 at 60 frames per second. Both inputs can be used simultaneously with independent control of capture resolution, frame rate and processing settings.

Input video and audio can be routed to multiple software applications simultaneously, with separate control of resolution, frame rate and video processing settings for each program. FPGA-based video processing provides high-quality up/down/cross-conversion, graphic overlay and more without taking valuable host system CPU cycles away from third-party software – particularly significant because of the high computational requirements of processing two 4K sources at once.

The Pro Capture Dual HDMI 4K PlusLT leverages a high-speed PCIe 2.0 x8 bus interface and is compatible with Magewell’s comprehensive SDK, helping third-party developers take full advantage of the card’s advanced features in their own custom software applications and turnkey systems.

“We continue to expand our Pro Capture family to allow our customers to purchase the exact combinations of features they require for their applications,” said James Liu, VP of Engineering at Magewell. “Our high-performance 4K cards, multi-channel models and loop-through configurations have all proven very popular, and we’re pleased to combine the key attributes of each into the new Pro Capture Dual HDMI 4K PlusLT.”

In addition to NAB Show New York, Magewell will demonstrate its latest offerings at Streaming Media West (November 13-14, Huntington Beach, California, booth 323), WFX (November 14-15, Orlando, Florida, booth 1222) and Government Video Expo (November 28-29, Washington, DC, booth 625).

