LynTec Shaves Time and Labor Off Power Control Installations With New RJ-45 Switch Sets

LENEXA, Kan. — Oct. 17, 2019 — LynTec, a leading manufacturer of innovative electrical power control solutions for professional audio, video, and lighting systems, announced the addition of RJ-45-connections to switch sets. The SS-2LRP locking rack plate switch set, SS-2DPL brushed aluminum decora insert, and SS-2PL single-gang stainless-steel wall plate no longer require the task of soldering wire connections for contact closure-driven switch sets with a simple RJ-45 connection.

"Soldering is a dying art due to increased use of RJ-45 connectors and corresponding cables," said Mark Bishop, president of LynTec. "By not requiring the connections to be soldered, our new switch sets not only reduce installation costs with less labor and required wire involved but also simplify post-installation maintenance and troubleshooting, since no soldering has to be redone. This addition to our accessories keeps pace with the increasing use of RJ-45 connectors on projects and aligns with our ongoing commitment to deliver power control options that streamline the installation and user experience."

Designed to increase installation efficiency and simplify maintenance, the new switch sets include the Locking Wall Plate Switch Set family available either as single gang stainless steel wall plate (SS-2PL), a brushed aluminum decora insert (SS-2DPL), or the locking rack plate switch set (SS-2LRP). Each set includes a pre-installed PC board with a modular connector and screw terminal strip and features a locking switch, two keys, and a tumbler lock position label. They are compatible with LynTec's PDS, MSP, MSLC, RPC, and RPCR products. Switch sets that require soldering will also be available by request.

