LynTec Resolves Power Control Complexities With New Scalable Solutions at InfoComm 2018

Company Will Demonstrate Its New Whole Venue Control Solution and DMX Address Zone Control and NPAC Outbound Relay Features, Adding Unprecedented Power Control, Monitoring, and Protection of AV and Lighting Installations

LENEXA, Kan. — May 1, 2018 — LynTec, a leading manufacturer of innovative electrical power control solutions for professional audio, video, and lighting systems, will showcase its new, robust power control solutions for venues of any size at booth C1319 at InfoComm 2018 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, June 6-8. On display will be the company’s Whole Venue Control offering as well as its Single DMX Address Zone Control feature and the outbound relay (O/R) control option for its award-winning Networkable Power Automation Control (NPAC) rack-mounted system. These options expand the reach and versatility of LynTec’s proven power control technology, providing integrators with a complete portfolio that scales to their project requirements, reduces installation woes, and simplifies operation with advanced monitoring and protection capabilities.

“Across all commercial verticals we’re seeing demand for more advanced AV and lighting installations that can span a facility, adding an increased level of complexity to a system design that will truly meet customers’ needs and budgets,” said Mark Bishop, president of LynTec. “Now integrators can mix and match our RPC Remote Control Breaker Panels, RPCR Automated Relay Panels, and our NPAC Multi-Circuit Rackmount units within the same network on a single interface without exploding installation and operating costs. We continue to build upon the value of their investment with new features and updates that will provide unparalleled control flexibility and protection.”

At the show, LynTec will demonstrate how customers can build a completely tailored Whole Venue Control audio, video, and lighting (AVL) power ecosystem comprised of RPC Remote Control Breaker Panels, RPCR Automated Relay Panels, and new NPAC Multi-Circuit Rackmount units. Whole Venue Control allows integrators and system designers to address the unique infrastructure requirements across a broad range of applications. Through a single IP address, customers can set up, control, and monitor all their AVL sequences or DMX lighting zones across the facility, making LynTec the ideal power control and management solutions provider for mega churches, theaters, stadiums and arenas, conference centers, and other large venues.

LynTec will also showcase Single DMX Address Zone Control for the company’s NPAC unit, RPC, and RPCR panels. Enabling use of a single DMX address to turn on and off a selected group of electrical circuits, the new feature is easy to set up using any web-browser-enabled device, a network connection, and LynTec’s built-in web server. It reduces the number of addresses required for lighting control and, in turn, allows installers to use smaller, lower-cost DMX control boards for their projects. Users can add or remove circuits from a group associated with a single DMX address, and the group — effectively a zone — can include anywhere from two circuits to all the available circuits in the power control system. When it is necessary to operate each circuit independently, the user may assign each circuit a unique DMX address. Any DMX control source can be used to operate the system.

Also at its booth, LynTec will feature the new outbound relay (O/R) control option for the NPAC, the industry’s first complete, ready-to-install power management solution that’s preterminated for easy installation and incorporates intelligent power control and audio sequencing in a single 2RU unit that can manage up to 80 amps. The new feature is available as a factory option (as a replacement for the DMX IN and OUT connections), allowing users to control external devices equipped with contact closures as part of their AVL control platform. It adds two single-pole, double-throw, 2-amp, low-voltage relays for independent control of devices external to the NPAC. The NPAC GUI makes it easy to configure the contacts for individual or merged functions with latched or momentary operation.

For large venues or equipment spread across a facility, the system’s master/remote architecture enables control for up to 10 NPAC units on a single network and with multiple control protocols (HTTP, Telnet, sACN, DMX), and simple contact closures. From the NPAC’s interface, users can select the protocol for each zone as well as set up, troubleshoot, control, and monitor status remotely across existing networks from any computer, tablet, or handheld smart device. In addition, users can receive alerts via text or email for notification of voltage anomalies.

