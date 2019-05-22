LynTec Integrates with Platformatics PoE Building Control Platform

Visit LynTec at InfoComm 2019, Booth 4154

LENEXA, Kan. — May 22, 2019 — LynTec, a leading manufacturer of innovative electrical power control solutions for professional audio, video, and lighting systems, announced that Platformatics, a leading technology company that specializes in lighting controls and commercial building IoT applications, selected LynTec's award-winning RPCR web-enabled relay panels as part of the lighting design for a large corporate install. This is the first use case of LynTec's power control solutions integrating with a Power over Ethernet (PoE) lighting control system, providing the enterprise customer with circuit-level control and additional energy and cost savings.

"Commercial buildings are facing increasingly complex local code requirements," said Andrew Gjertsen, Platformatics Product Manager. "For this project, in order to conform to local building codes and help reduce the customer's overall energy consumption, the customer requested plug load control. By integrating LynTec's intelligent relay panels and our sequence of operations, we were able to deliver an outstanding solution to make that possible."

Platformatics' President Matt Laherty designed LynTec's RPCR panels into the company's large-scale PoE lighting system proprietary building control platform, which easily integrated with Platformatics software and ensured building inspection deadlines were met. The RPCR panel controls plug loads in offices and conference rooms for the corporation and is managed by Platformatics control software and sensors.

Designed to add circuit control in a traditional relay panel, the RPCR combines relay functionality with a built-in web server to bring remote electrical control to applications, including LED lighting, powered amplifiers, and energy management programs. RPCR panels add on/off control to any existing circuit breaker panel installation and are compatible with popular control systems, such as ETC, Creston, and AMX. In addition, the units offer the ability to control relays directly via TCP/IP, DMX, RS-232, or contact closure control systems.

"As the demand in smart buildings and PoE light networks is increasing, it has highlighted the need for power control solutions with the infrastructure to support intelligent control and monitoring," said Mark Bishop, president of LynTec. "Although we're only just starting to see steadier adoption in the market, our portfolio of web-enabled lighting control solutions complements this shift, furthering the benefits of low installation and maintenance costs, less downtime, and more control over the system. We're thrilled to have been able to work with Platformatics on this project."

More information on LynTec's full line of products is available at www.LynTec.com.

About LynTec

LynTec is a leading manufacturer of innovative electrical power control solutions for professional audio, video, and lighting systems. Working closely with system designers, LynTec incorporates electrical protection, circuit switching capabilities, and an operational controller within a common enclosure — saving valuable wall space, lowering installation costs, and simplifying system operation. This state-of-the-art approach to electrical control solutions has positioned LynTec as a trusted resource for any installation with complex power control requirements. More information is available at www.LynTec.com.

