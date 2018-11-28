Luxul Strengthens Partner Program for Integrator Advantages

DRAPER, Utah — Nov. 28, 2018 — Luxul, the leading innovator of IP networking solutions for AV integrators, today announced that it has strengthened its partner program with the recent addition of several strategic, integration, and industry partnerships that deliver added value to the company's integrators and their customers.

"Professional-grade networking products form the foundation for residential and commercial systems, but they are only part of the overall solution," said Mike Grubb, vice president of marketing at Luxul. "It takes a wide range of components to deliver the experience customers want, and we don't believe integrators should be limited to specific components by their network manufacturer. That's why we've partnered with a number of industry-leading manufacturers to ensure compatibility between our products and many others, while also incorporating their advanced technologies into our solutions to deliver increased functionality. The result is a seamless installation process over a wide range of solutions for integrators and optimal performance for their customers."

From manufacturers of control and automation platforms to AV over IP systems — and everything in between — Luxul's strategic partners have worked closely with the company to ensure compatibility with its networking solutions. The list of partners has recently swelled to include Kramer, Crestron, Sonos, Atlona, Key Digital, WyreStorm, Blustream, Just Add Power, URC, Chief, Contemporary Research, D-Tools, Da-Lite, Global Cache, Hiperwall, iPort, Sonance, IC Realtime, Middle Atlantic Products, MuxLab, Nortek, Nuvo, On-Q, QMotion, QSC, RTI, Sanus, Savant, Screen Innovations, Simplified, Vaddio, Vanco, Vantage, and C2G.

Luxul's integration partners include Domotz and Router Limits, with both of their technologies integrated in the company's Epic Series of wired and wireless Gigabit routers. For integrators, built-in Domotz remote management technology saves time and money by allowing them to manage and support their customers' Luxul networks and all their connected devices remotely. Router Limits content management technology offers cloud-based controls for internet safety and management and puts users in complete control of every aspect of their internet experience. Together, these technologies allow integrators to build better relationships with their clients and provide a foundation for added-value RMR service programs.

Luxul's industry partners consist of organizations and buying groups that the company has strong relationships with, including Azione Unlimited, HTSA, CEDIA, Audinate and its Dante audio network standard, and ProSource. Buying groups such as Azione Unlimited, HTSA, and ProSource offer Luxul programs to their dealers/members, featuring benefits such as group volume rebates, exclusive promotional offers, individual dealer rebates, extended terms, and more. Partnerships with organizations such as Audinate ensure Luxul compatibility with any Dante-enabled audio products.

