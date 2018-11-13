Luxul Self-Healing Switches Change the Game for Integrators

DRAPER, Utah — Nov. 13, 2018 — To reduce service calls and deliver additional benefits for clients, Luxul, the leading innovator of IP networking solutions for AV integrators, today announced Self-Healing capability for select managed network switches. Available via a free upgrade to firmware version 4.1.1 or greater, the new functionality empowers integrators with two advanced features: Auto-Recovery and Power Scheduling.

Luxul's Self-Healing capability is currently available on the company's 12-port/8 PoE+ AMS-1208P, 26-port/24 PoE+ stackable L2/L3 AMS-4424P, 26-port/24 PoE+ AMS-2624P, 26-port/24 PoE+ XMS-2624P, 52-port PoE+ L2/L3 XMS-5248P, and 52-port stackable L2/L3 XMS-7048. With Auto-Recovery, devices connected to these switches by PoE no longer need to be manually rebooted when they fall offline or become unresponsive; the configuration in the switch triggers PoE-connected devices to reboot automatically. And with Power Scheduling, integrators can now trigger the switches to power PoE-connected devices on or off based on any schedule they create within the switch.

"With Self-Healing, we're amping up the performance of Luxul switches to an entirely new level," said Mike Grubb, vice president of marketing at Luxul. "Imagine never getting another call about security cameras or other PoE-connected devices freezing up; your clients' switches will take care of them automatically. Furthermore, it's effortless to schedule devices to power down overnight, over the weekend, or whenever your clients request it. All it takes to realize these benefits is a free firmware update."

Self-Healing will also be a standard feature on a number of soon-to-be available Luxul switches, including the 18-port/16 PoE+ L2/L3 AMS-1816P and 12-port/8 PoE+ XMS-1208P shipping soon.

For more information on Luxul's Self-Healing functionality, please visit https://www.luxul.com/self-healing.aspx.

# # #

About Luxul

Luxul is the leading innovator of simple-to-deploy, professional-grade IP networking solutions for use by custom installation professionals. Designed for use in both residential and commercial environments, the Luxul family offers a complete line of solutions that simplify network design and deployment — resulting in a scalable network that is both powerful and easy to install. With Luxul, installers can deliver the ultimate IP network without the complexity associated with traditional networking gear. More at luxul.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/Luxul/181113Luxul.docx

Photo Link: www.ingearpr.com/Luxul/Luxul_Self-Healing.png

Photo Caption: Luxul Self-Healing Switches Change the Game for Integrators

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@LuxulCorp%20invites%20you%20to%20unlock%20the%20power%20of%20Self-Healing%20%23AVtweeps.%20Take%20advantage%20of%20Auto-Recovery%20and%20Power%20Scheduling%20on%20managed%20switches.%20-%20http://bit.ly/2qKKFHv

Follow Luxul:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LuxulCorp

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/118089/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LuxulCorp

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/LuxulCorp