Luxul Introduces New Cloud Management Solution at CEDIA Expo 2019

DRAPER, Utah — Sept. 11, 2019 — Luxul, the leading innovator of IP networking solutions for AV integrators, today announced it will be demonstrating its cloud management system in Booth 905 at CEDIA Expo 2019. The solution makes it simple for integrators to remotely monitor their clients' networks, get real-time notifications of failures, and quickly resolve issues.

With cloud management, integrators can access their customers' Luxul networks and connected devices at any time — from anywhere — in map or list views via an intuitive web interface. Site-level indicators provide the online/offline status of connected devices and the availability of firmware updates, while customizable alerts notify integrators of issues via text or email.

Using cloud management, integrators can configure devices remotely, perform firmware updates on select Luxul routers and wireless access points (AP), and remotely power-cycle PDUs and PoE switches that fall offline. By allowing integrators to handle these simple system management tasks without rolling out a truck for a service call, the solution lowers operation costs while delivering a better experience for customers.

"Today's networks host a myriad of connected devices, and users' expectations for them all to work seamlessly have never been higher," said Mike Grubb, vice president of marketing at Luxul. "Our new cloud management solution allows integrators to meet these expectations by remotely monitoring and managing every device on the network and quickly responding to issues. The result is next-level customer service and an improved bottom line."

The Legrand | AV Luxul cloud management solution will be shown at CEDIA Expo 2019 with an expected release date of Q1 2020.

