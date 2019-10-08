LTN Global to Showcase Distribution and Addressable Advertising Capabilities at 2019 NAB Show New York

SAVAGE, Md. — Oct. 8, 2019 — LTN® Global, the global leader in broadcast-quality IP video transport solutions, will be exhibiting at the 2019 NAB Show New York (Booth N237) with a focus on solutions available from its Crystal division, including AdConnect, which enables TV ad inventory owners to sell advertising on an addressable basis on any platform. Additionally, LTN Chief Technology Officer Alan Young will moderate a Streaming Summit panel session titled "Challenges of Delivering TV-Scale Reach in an Addressable World."

"LTN Global has cultivated and integrated proven technologies from across the content life cycle to become a valuable distribution partner with robust capabilities in addressable advertising," said Young, who served as Crystal chief operating officer before the company became part of the LTN family. "With technologies including Crystal's AdConnect, LTN offers the marketplace a streamlined set of solutions for addressable advertising and getting content where it needs to be on all platforms. We look forward to showcasing these unique workflows at the 2019 NAB Show New York."

Visitors to LTN's booth (N237) at the 2019 NAB Show New York will see how Crystal's addressable advertising technology supports more efficient and effective content monetization. Crystal software automates the monitoring, control, and metadata management of end-to-end broadcast and digital media operations. As part of the LTN family, Crystal continues to provide its customers with exceptional solutions and services. Together, LTN and Crystal offer mission-critical signaling, including fingerprinting and watermarking, for seamless ad insertion on any device, as well as other unique tools that allow networks and digital platforms to monetize their content. These services are bolstered by LTN's recent acquisition of Make.TV, whose integration of cloud-based services into LTN's managed IP production and transmission workflows gives customers even greater control and agility in executing live video creation, distribution, and monetization.

During the panel session "Challenges of Delivering TV-Scale Reach in an Addressable World," scheduled for 10:15 a.m. on Oct. 16, Young and fellow experts will explain how the best of the TV and OTT worlds is being leveraged to enable addressable reach at scale. Ad executives on the panel will discuss how new technologies enable them to deliver ads across multiple screens and platforms, and how they are building new business relationships to support this newfound scale.

Further information about this panel session and about the 2019 NAB Show New York is available at www.nabshowny.com. Further information about LTN Global is available at www.ltnglobal.com.

About LTN

LTN Global Communications enables world-class content creation, monetization, and distribution through a unified, optimized, and highly automated end-to-end workflow built on its family of industry-best technologies. The company's modular service offering leverages LTN's fully managed network for peerless, IP-based live video delivery; Niles Media production services and media processing, backed by a 24/7 network operations center; Crystal technology for control, monitoring, ad insertion, and media transformation; and Make.TV's scalable, cloud-enabled video production platform for live and real-time video. With these unique technologies and resources, LTN brings its customers greater efficiency, agility, and creativity in delivering more content to more viewers.

