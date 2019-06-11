Flexible Feature Set and 4K Production Capabilities of New Switcher Set Hawaiian Production Co. Apart

Cypress, CA, June 10, 2019 – Honolulu-based Mid-Pacific Audio Visual is known as Hawaii’s premier firm for live corporate event and entertainment production with high-end clients in search of the best technical staff and equipment. Last month, the company added a FOR-A HANABI HVS-490 video production switcher to its roster, largely based on the success enjoyed with the compact HVS-300HS HD/SD 1 M/E switcher.

“Purchasing the FOR-A HVS-490 was an easy decision,” said Chuck Baughn, Senior Video Engineer, Mid-Pacific Audio Visual. “In addition to FOR-A’s excellent reputation for quality products, we already had an HVS-300HS-based flypack in heavy rotation. Many of our Japanese clients producing events in Hawaii are quite familiar with the capability and dependability of the FOR-A HANABI line of switchers and request them for live event work.”

Event memory and macro functions as well as integrated frame synchronizers and multi-viewers make it easier to prepare for live performances with the HANABI HVS-490 video switcher. MELite™ technology extends the switcher’s 2 M/Es to 6 M/E, which eliminates the need to have several switchers ready for multi-monitor staging. It also opens the door to more affordable 4K production. HDMI 2.0b specification support provides 4K output to a multi-viewer. Offering exclusive features, including the HVS-490 is designed for use in any live environment, including mobile shoots, events, and in-house corporate productions.

“The incredible features of the HVS-490 help to further set us apart from its competition,” added Baughn. “With the optional HVS-49IO card, we’ve got 32 inputs and 18 outputs (including two HDMI outputs), which we need for 4K production. We also have two additional MELites, which allow us to preview transitions prior to execution. We use them to send out delay screens and other destinations. And we appreciate the three built-in multi-viewers with so many display options.”

Baughn said while the HVS-490 sets Mid-Pacific Audio Visual apart from the crowd, it’s FOR-A’s technical support that distinguish it from other manufacturers: “Any issues or questions we have had, FOR-A’s engineering staff have always been there for us with timely information and follow up. We’re very happy with our purchase of the HVS-490, and it’s nice to know that FOR-A will always be there for us in the future.”

About Mid-Pacific Audio Visual

Mid-Pacific Audio Visual is a locally owned and operated, full-service Audio Visual, Rental and Staging company based in Hawaii. Whether it’s a service convention, business meeting, sports event, concert, or any other group gathering, Mid-Pacific Audio Visual offers the best customer service, combined with the latest technology. Company specialties include broadcast video, high-resolution imagery, HD & 4K screen switching and much more.

About FOR-A

FOR-A, a worldwide, industry-leading manufacturer, offers a wide range of broadcast and production products with a focus on cutting-edge technologies, including: HD, 4K and IP products. FOR-A continues to offer future-ready, cost effective, advanced technology solutions. Products include: video switchers, routing switchers, multi-viewers, full 4K high-speed cameras, IP encoders/decoders, multi-channel signal processors, 8K/4K/HD test signal generators, color correctors, frame synchronizers, file-based products, character generators, video servers and much more.

For a full range of HD and 4K production and processing solutions, as well as IP-based products, visit our web site at www.for-a.com.

# # #

FOR-A CORPORATION OF AMERICA, 11155 Knott Ave., Suite G&H, Cypress, C.A. 90630 Phone: 714-894-3311, Fax 714-894-5399 Web site: www.for-a.com