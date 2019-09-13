Telos Alliance Announces Linear Acoustic LA-5300 Broadcast Audio Processor at IBC 2019

The Telos Alliance launched its new Linear Acoustic LA-5300 Broadcast Audio Processor today at IBC 2019 at the RAI Amsterdam, Stand # 8.D47.



Easing the Transition to ATSC 3.0 Audio

The rollout and adoption of ATSC 3.0 bring a unique set of requirements and opportunities for television broadcasters, including some significant changes in the area of television audio. The brand-new LA-5300 provides everything necessary to be ready for ATSC 3.0 audio in a single product for up to four simultaneous real-time program streams.

“The transition to ATSC 3.0 is an exciting time for TV content creators, distributors, and broadcasters, but as with any change of this magnitude, it will present challenges as well as opportunities,” says John Schur, President, Telos Alliance TV Solutions Group. “In a single solution, the LA-5300 alleviates all audio-related concerns and provides our customers with the high-quality audio and confidence they’ve come to expect from the trusted and respected Linear Acoustic brand.”

Linear Acoustic LA-5300

The Complete Television Audio Processor for ATSC 3.0

The LA-5300 provides loudness control via the Dolby® Real-Time Loudness leveler (when encoding to AC-4). Upmixing from stereo to 5.1-channel audio is provided by the new Linear Acoustic UPMAX® ISC algorithm. The LA-5300 can also decode incoming AC-4 streams for confidence monitoring, bitstream analysis, and for audience measurement using the optional Nielsen and Verance watermark encoders. Dolby AC-4 encoding plus Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus transcoding to AC-4 are standard.



Ready for Today, Ready for Tomorrow

The LA-5300 meets the immediate requirements for ATSC 3.0 audio right out of the box, with channel-based AC-4 encoding. As ATSC 3.0 adoption grows, support for its additional features such as immersive and object-based audio, interactive consumer control, personalized audio, and multiple presentations will be incorporated via software updates.

The LA-5300 features 16 channels of bidirectional AES67 I/O to support SMPTE ST 2110-30 and -31 workflows. SDI I/O includes two independent 3G SDI inputs with de-embedding and re-embedding for up to eight audio pairs and optional quad-link 3G SDI for 4K workflows. Four AES-3 inputs/outputs are standard, while 64 channels of MADI I/O are available as an option.

Dual Ethernet ports are included, one for AES67 and another for networked remote control via an intuitive, platform- and browser-agnostic web-based user interface. Dual internal redundant auto-ranging power supplies are standard as is a Telos Alliance 2-year limited parts and labor warranty.