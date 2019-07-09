Light Iron Enlists Renowned Industry Colorist Scott Klein

Light Iron, a Panavision company, is excited to announce that award-winning colorist Scott Klein is joining the company. As supervising colorist of numerous groundbreaking episodic series, Klein joins a superior roster of Light Iron artists located in both Los Angeles and New York who provide collaborative, creative expertise on feature films, episodic series and music videos.

“While Light Iron was historically known for its capabilities with feature films, we have developed an equally strong episodic division, and Scott builds upon our ongoing commitment to providing the talent and technology necessary for supporting all formats and distribution platforms,” says General Manager Peter Cioni of Light Iron. “We are all aware of the significant growth in original content, and Light Iron is focused on expanding its operation to support the needs of clients. Hiring star talent like Scott is a logical step in our continued efforts to expand our industry-leading roster.”

Over the past four decades, Klein has accrued a remarkable list of credits, including Fox’s “Empire,” HBO’s “Deadwood: The Movie,” and Showtime’s “Ray Donovan.” He collaborated on the award-winning series “Bosch,” “True Blood,” “The Affair,” “Halt and Catch Fire,” “Entourage,” and “The Sopranos.” Klein is already a familiar face to many filmmakers who regularly turn to Panavision for its innovative production expertise, optimized camera systems, and unparalleled optics. Klein is also an associate member of the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC).

“I really enjoy the artistic collaboration with filmmakers,” Klein says. “It is great to be part of a facility with such a pure passion for supporting the creative through technology. Colorists need strong technology that serves as a means to best express the feelings being conveyed in the images and further enhance the moods that draw audiences into a story.

“Light Iron’s association with Panavision further augments the supportive culture – there is amazing fusion between the two companies,” he adds. “It’s an exciting time to join the company as it continues to grow.”

Also joining Klein are his colleagues and fellow colorists Daniel Yang, Jesús Borrego, and Ara Thomassian. They join Light Iron after three years together at Warner Bros. and 11 years at Technicolor.

The robust roster of bi-coastal Light Iron colorists includes Ian Vertovec, Steven Bodner, Corinne Bogdanowicz, Jeremy Sawyer, Sean Dunckley and Nicholas Hasson, among others. At Light Iron, colorists contribute to projects early in pre-production and closely collaborate with filmmakers to fully understand the creative intentions being conveyed and to be a resource from capture to finish.

In addition to growing its team of artists to support the expanding market and client needs, Light Iron has also expanded its physical footprint with a second Hollywood-based location a short distance from its flagship facility. A full breadth of creative finishing services for feature films and episodic series is available at both locations. Light Iron also has locations in Atlanta, Albuquerque, Chicago and New Orleans.

For more information, visit www.lightiron.com.