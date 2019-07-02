Legrand Unveils New Legrand Home Smart Lighting for Apple HomeKit

MIDDLETOWN, PA — July 1, 2019 — Legrand today introduced the Legrand Home Smart Lighting for Apple HomeKit. The new smart switches, dimmers, and plug-ins connect to a home’s WiFi network without the need for a hub, allowing iOS users to easily and securely control their lighting when at home or away using an iPhone or iPad — as well as via Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant voice-enabled products.

“Legrand Home Smart Lighting for Apple HomeKit offers advanced smart lighting control capabilities, including remote access and voice control with Siri,” said Fritz Werder, vice president and general manager for Legrand | AV. "Apple enthusiasts can use the Apple Home app for simple setup and native control with other HomeKit accessories for full home control. For those that prefer a different voice assistant, they can use the Legrand Home iOS app to enable voice control with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant products.”

Part of Legrand’s global Eliot IoT program, Legrand Home Smart Lighting for Apple HomeKit includes the Smart Tru-Universal Dimmer, Smart Switch, Smart Plug-in Switch, and Smart Plug-in Tru-Universal Dimmer. The Smart Tru-Universal Dimmer and Smart Plug-in Tru-Universal Dimmer control all 120V dimmable light bulbs and loads. A companion Remote Switch or Remote Dimmer can be paired with the Smart Switch and Smart Tru-Universal Dimmer to address multi-location needs, such as three-way to five-way control where more than one device controls the same light.

From Legrand’s radiant collection, the lighting control solutions add a sleek design to any room. The devices are simple to install and can be quickly set up to support Apple HomeKit control functions using either the Apple Home or Legrand Home iOS app. Remote control and automation capabilities are enabled via an Apple TV (tvOS 11 or later), iPad (iOS 11 or later), or HomePod.

Legrand Home Smart Lighting for Apple HomeKit is available on Amazon and other retailers.

# # #

Note to Editors: To request product for a hands-on review, please contact peter@ingearpr.com.

About Legrand

Legrand | AV Residential brings together Legrand’s industry-leading brands in infrastructure, networking, and AV systems, including Chief, Da-Lite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Nuvo, On-Q, QMotion, SANUS, and Vantage. Created to provide the highest level of service, support, and programs to custom integrators, Legrand | AV Residential offers dedicated technical support, incentive programs, simplified ordering, and easy access to marketing tools to help its customers achieve long-term success. With its purpose-built solutions, the company is solving installation challenges, streamlining integration across Legrand brands and third-party partners, and delivering AV experiences that simplify every aspect of an end user’s life. Legrand | AV Residential: transforming smart homes together.

Legrand | AV Residential is a division of Legrand, which globally reported sales of $6.2 billion (USD) in 2017. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines that includes AFCO Systems, C2G, Cablofil, Chief, Da-Lite, Electrorack, Finelite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Milestone AV, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, Projecta, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Sanus, Server Technology, Solarfective, Vaddio, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819) www.legrand.us.

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/LegrandAV/190701LegrandAV.docx

Image Link: www.ingearpr.com/LegrandAV/LegrandAV_HomeKit.png

Image Caption: Legrand Home Smart Lighting for Apple HomeKit