Legrand | AV Residential Solutions Sets Sights on the Smart Home at TecHomeX East 2019

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — May 15, 2019 — Legrand | AV Residential Solutions today announced its participation at TecHomeX East 2019, taking place May 14-16 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. All nine Legrand | AV brands — Chief, Da-Lite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic, Nuvo, On-Q, QMotion, SANUS, and Vantage — will come together with infrastructure, networking, and AV systems designed to help homebuilders deliver reliable smart homes. Event highlights will include Luxul's WiFi Assurance Program, in addition to dependable networking solutions, and On-Q structured wiring products for the WiFi-ready home.

Today's homebuilders are faced with the challenge of delivering WiFi networks that are expected to work quickly and reliably 100% of the time. At TecHomeX East, they will see how Luxul's WiFi Assurance Program eases this responsibility by providing builders with certified wired and wireless network designs that are guaranteed to meet homeowners' reliability and performance requirements relating to WiFi. Luxul's advanced support team is available for configuration assistance, and any product experiencing a failure will be promptly replaced. If the wired or wireless network doesn't perform as expected, Luxul will provide any additional equipment to meet customers' expectations at no additional cost. In addition to the WiFi Assurance Program, Legrand | AV supports builders with model home/design center programs and rebate incentives.

At TecHomeX East, Luxul will also showcase a selection of reliable routers, switches, and wireless access points (AP). Highlights will include Luxul's Epic series of wired and wireless Gigabit routers with integrated Domotz and Router Limits technologies; Luxul's fastest-ever Apex XAP-1610 wireless AP, featuring advanced 4x4 MU-MIMO technology for data rates up to 3167Mbps; and the XWC-1000 wireless controller with Luxul's exclusive Roam Assist™ technology.

Structured wiring solutions on display at TecHomeX East will include the latest On-Q plastic enclosures, which are constructed of WiFi-transparent plastic to support both wired and wireless services in a traditional structured wiring installation. They offer a backbone for the modern connected home, consolidating and distributing foundational wired services for video, voice, and data, while also integrating smart hubs and wireless devices to meet current and future homeowner demands. The enclosures are available in three sizes — 20 inch, 30 inch, and 42 inch.

"Without WiFi and connectivity, homeowners can't take advantage of the comfort, safety, and convenience smart homes provide, so it's quickly becoming the 'fourth utility' that they consider essential when making a purchase," said Joshua Roberson, national builder sales manager, electric wiring systems, at Legrand. "At TecHomeX East, we look forward to showing builders our rock-solid networking and structured wiring solutions for a WiFi-ready home. But attracting a buyer is only the beginning; their high standards for network dependability must continue to be met once they live there. Our WiFi Assurance Program allows homebuilders to meet this need with a certified design by our sales engineers, while offering homeowners the peace of mind of a guaranteed network."

TecHomeX unites leading residential design/build and tech integration/contracting companies in the nation to see the future of home technology. For more information on the event, please visit https://techomex.com.

