Legrand | AV Residential Solutions Set to Transform the Smart Home at CEDIA Expo 2019

Visit Legrand | AV at CEDIA Expo 2019, Booth 905

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Aug. 22, 2019 — Legrand | AV Residential Solutions today announced its lineup for CEDIA Expo 2019, taking place Sept. 12-14 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. In Booth 905, Chief, Da-Lite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Nuvo, On-Q, QMotion, SANUS, and Vantage will come together with smart home AV systems, networking, and infrastructure solutions designed to help integrators create amazing AV experiences for their clients.

"At CEDIA Expo 2019, visitors to our booth will see how all of our brands come together in solutions vignettes making the smart home a reality — from audio, human-centric lighting, and networking systems to mounts and enclosures," said Lauren Theobald, director of marketing at Legrand | AV. "In addition, we'll be presenting new products, services and show specials, and a variety of training courses integrators can attend. It's all happening in Denver, and we can't wait to see you there."

Audio solutions on display at CEDIA Expo 2019 will include Nuvo's rack-mount Professional Series Players, which deliver dynamic, high-fidelity sound to three listening zones, provide built-in access to a variety of music options, and can be easily integrated into automation systems. For small, medium, and large home theaters, Nuvo will introduce its new architectural passive subwoofers and subwoofer amplifiers. The three compact single and dual subwoofers deliver a powerful, low-frequency impact, while the wall- and rack-mount amplifiers are packed with convenient features for maximum versatility.

For lighting control, Vantage brings lighting for life with an interactive human-centric lighting (HCL) demonstration. Vantage HCL systems deliver precision dimming, color control, and tunable lighting to achieve the perfect harmony of natural and artificial light. Vantage will also highlight partnerships with leading manufacturers aimed at creating end-to-end systems that combine its control solutions with tunable light fixtures utilizing the Lumenetix® araya5 light engine. Additionally, the new EasyTouch Glass Keypad Station will debut featuring powerful functionality with a sleek, contemporary design. Other lighting solutions will include On-Q's RF Smart Lighting Control. This simple, scalable system is available in both the radiant and adorne collections for a coordinated look across traditional electrical devices and smart home controls. It's easy to install, simple to setup and the new pre-written IP drivers allow seamless integration with leading home control systems from Control4, Crestron, ELAN, RTI, and URC.

For shading, QMotion will display its Qbasic+ field-upgradeable solution. Offering integrators the ultimate in flexibility, Qbasic+ can be upgraded from manual to motorized in minutes without needing to change fabrics or reinstall brackets, and it offers all the exclusive innovations QMotion is known for — including manual override, internal batteries and motors, and a counterbalanced design. In addition, QMotion will showcase its new fabric style, texture, and color options, including decorative light-filtering and matching room-darkening collections.

Luxul brings guaranteed network performance to CEDIA Expo 2019 and will introduce a new remote cloud management solution for integrators. This new solution will be a free service to integrators managing customers' systems remotely, freeing them up from rolling a truck to service a client. In addition, its full array of routers, wireless access points, managed Gigabit switches, latest controller, and its Easy Setup App will be demonstrated.

Infrastructure solutions include Middle Atlantic's new Forward family for its BGR Series, which is the No. 1 AV enclosure on the market. Forward is designed around an innovative new rackrail and the brand's patented universal mounting pattern, which allow the family's blank and vent panels, cable management, lighting, and other rack solutions to be quickly installed without tools. Middle Atlantic will also showcase two residential power solutions, the Select Series PDU with Racklink™ and the High Power DC Power Distribution Series.

For home theater projection, Da-Lite will be showcasing its Parallax Pure family of ambient light rejection (ALR) surfaces featuring a microlayered optical lens system, rejecting up to 96% of ambient light in a variety of gains for standard throw and ultra-short throw projectors. Also on display, the new Parallax Stratos 1.0 ALR surface rejects 80% of ambient light with 1.0 gain for standard throw projectors and scales as high as 16 feet in one seamless sheet of fabric. Highlighted projector mounts will include Chief's new VCT series, which offers a slim design for large projectors. VCT provides unrivaled micro adjustments using Chief's tool-free Microzone adjustment to ensure accurate and reliable image registration.

Featured TV mounts will include the debut of the new SANUS Advanced Full-Motion Premium TV mounts. Inspired by the sleek look of today's TVs and high-end kitchen appliances, the Premium mounts combine a brushed metal exterior with a solid steel frame, low profile, FluidMotion™ design, and Steady Set™ functionality. For audio accessories, SANUS will highlight its line of wireless speaker mounts, stands, and bases. Also on display will be the SANUS exclusive Black Series and Chief's outdoor mounts, in-wall storage and additional mounting accessories.

On-Q will be exhibiting its latest enhanced, USA-made, WiFi-ready plastic enclosures, which offer a backbone for the modern connected home by consolidating and distributing foundational wired services for video, voice, and data, while also integrating smart hubs and wireless devices to meet current and future homeowner demands. In addition, On-Q's professional HDMI and AV In-Wall Power Kits, connectivity, and other home theater solutions will be on display.

At CEDIA Expo 2019, Legrand | AV will award a variety of prizes and giveaways to integrators, who can take advantage of 10-minute training sessions covering AV systems, networking, infrastructure, and other partner integration topics. The following CEDIA course, as well as Legrand | AV manufacturing training courses, will allow participants to earn CEUs:

Tailoring Network Performance with VLANS and QoS Learning Lab

Thursday, Sept. 12, 1-5 p.m. -- Room 709/711

4 CEU Credits

Vantage: Smart Approaches to Wireless Lighting Control

Friday, Sept. 13, 9-10 a.m. -- Room 1E

0.5 CEU Credits

The Legrand | AV Residential Solutions Wireless Home: Making the Wireless World a Reality

Friday, Sept. 13, 9-10:30 a.m. -- Room 1F

0.75 CEU Credits

Lighting for Life, The Vantage Experience

Friday, Sept. 13, 10:30 a.m. to noon -- Room 1E

0.75 CEU Credits

Luxul: Hot Topics: Mesh, Luxul Features and Benefits, and the New Wave 2 Technology

Friday, Sept. 13, 11 a.m. to noon -- Room 1F

0.5 CEU Credits

QMotion: Shading Basics: Shading Solutions from QMotion

Friday, Sept. 13, 1-2 pm. -- Room 1E

0.5 CEU Credits

Luxul: Advanced Networking Configurations Simplified

Friday, Sept. 13, 1-2:30 p.m. -- Room 1F

0.75 CEU Credits

Become a Shading Expert: Shading Solutions from QMotion

Friday, Sept. 13, 2:30-4 p.m -- Room 1E

0.75 CEU Credits

Rack, Mount, Connect and Hang with the Best in Class

Friday, Sept. 13, 3-4:30 p.m. -- Room 1F

0.75 CEU Credits

More information on how Legrand | AV is transforming smart homes is available at https://www.legrandav.com/about_us/news_and_events/featured_events/cedia2019.

About Legrand

Legrand | AV Residential Solutions brings together Legrand's industry-leading brands in infrastructure, networking, and AV systems, including Chief, Da-Lite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Nuvo, On-Q, QMotion, SANUS, and Vantage. Created to provide the highest level of service, support, and programs to custom integrators, Legrand | AV Residential offers dedicated technical support, incentive programs, simplified ordering, and easy access to marketing tools to help its customers achieve long-term success. With its purpose-built solutions, the company is solving installation challenges, streamlining integration across Legrand brands and third-party partners, and delivering AV experiences that simplifies every aspect of an end user's life. Legrand | AV Residential: transforming smart homes together.

Legrand | AV Residential is a division of Legrand, which globally reported sales of $7.1 billion (USD) in 2018. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines that includes AFCO Systems, C2G, Cablofil, Chief, Da-Lite, Electrorack, Finelite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, Projecta, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Sanus, Server Technology, Solarfective, Vaddio, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819) www.legrand.us.

