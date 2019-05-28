Legrand | AV Residential Solutions Delivers the WiFi-Ready Home at PCBC 2019

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — May 28, 2019 — Legrand | AV Residential Solutions today announced its lineup for PCBC 2019, taking place May 30-31 at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco. In Booth 1845, Legrand | AV brands Luxul and On-Q will come together with infrastructure, networking, and AV systems designed to help homebuilders deliver reliable smart homes. For the WiFi-ready home, event highlights will include Luxul's WiFi Assurance Program in addition to dependable networking solutions, plus On-Q structured wiring products, digital audio system, and RF lighting control.

Today's homebuilders are faced with the challenge of delivering WiFi networks that are expected to work quickly and reliably 100 percent of the time. At PCBC, attendees will see how Luxul's WiFi Assurance Program eases this responsibility by providing builders with certified wired and wireless network designs that are guaranteed to meet homeowners' reliability and performance requirements relating to WiFi. Luxul's advanced support team is available for configuration assistance, and any product experiencing a failure will be promptly replaced. If the wired or wireless network doesn't perform as expected, Luxul will provide additional equipment to meet customers' expectations at no additional cost. In addition to offering the WiFi Assurance Program, Legrand | AV supports builders with model home/design center programs and rebate incentives.

At PCBC, Luxul will also be showcasing a wide range of reliable routers, switches, and wireless access points (AP). Highlights will include Luxul's Epic series of wired and wireless Gigabit routers with integrated Domotz and Router Limits technologies; Luxul's fastest-ever Apex XAP-1610 wireless AP, featuring advanced 4 x 4 MU-MIMO technology for data rates up to 3167 Mbps; and the XWC-1000 wireless controller with Luxul's exclusive Roam Assist™ technology.

Structured wiring solutions on display at PCBC will include the latest On-Q plastic enclosures, which are constructed of WiFi-transparent plastic to support both wired and wireless services in a traditional structured wiring installation. They offer a backbone for the modern connected home by consolidating and distributing foundational wired services for video, voice, and data, while also integrating smart hubs and wireless devices to meet current and future homeowner demands. The enclosures are available in three sizes — 20 inches, 30 inches, and 42 inches.

Also showcased will be the On-Q Digital Audio System, which delivers quality audio distribution and the convenience of app control through a structured wiring platform. Scalable and repeatable, the systems enable users to enjoy music in up to 16 zones from mobile devices, networked computers, and a wide range of streaming services. The On-Q Digital Audio System now offers integration with Alarm.com, allowing customers to connect Digital Audio to their Alarm.com systems and add music and audio control to their Scenes.

On-Q will highlight its RF lighting control solutions. Available in both the radiant and adorne collections, the system is comprised of a wide variety of device types — including switches, scene-setting dimmers, customizable wall plates, and more — making it a flexible and scalable solution for homebuilders. Featuring patented technology that eliminates flicker and drop-outs, the On-Q Tru-Universal Dimmer works with any 120V dimmable lamp, load, or fixture. It's simple to install in the existing wall box and self-calibrates to automatically set the minimum voltage for the bulb type installed, ensuring reliable dimming every time. IP-based drivers allow for seamless integration with leading control and automation platforms, such as Control4, Crestron, ELAN, RTI, and URC. The RF lighting system can also be controlled by an app on iOS and Android mobile devices or using today's most popular voice assistants, such as Alexa and the Google Assistant.

"Today's smart homes are high-tech marvels, but homeowners can't enjoy them without connectivity — making it a 'must-have' feature for prospective buyers," said Joshua Roberson, national builder sales manager, electric wiring systems, at Legrand. "At PCBC, we'll be highlighting a complete range of rock-solid networking and structured wiring solutions that allow builders to deliver dependable WiFi-ready homes. Furthermore, with our WiFi Assurance Program, they can continue to meet buyers' high standards for network dependability once they've moved in."

Dedicated to advancing the art, science, and business of housing, PCBC is a leading homebuilding tradeshow representing the West Coast region. More information on the event is available at https://www.pcbc.com/pcbc/public/enter.aspx.

About Legrand

Legrand | AV Residential Solutions brings together Legrand's industry-leading brands in infrastructure, networking, and AV systems, including Chief, Da-Lite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Nuvo, On-Q, QMotion, SANUS, and Vantage. Created to provide the highest level of service, support, and programs to custom integrators, Legrand | AV Residential offers dedicated technical support, incentive programs, simplified ordering, and easy access to marketing tools to help its customers achieve long-term success. With its purpose-built solutions, the company is solving installation challenges, streamlining integration across Legrand brands and third-party partners, and delivering AV experiences that simplifies every aspect of an end user's life. Legrand | AV Residential: transforming smart homes together.

Legrand | AV Residential is a division of Legrand, which globally reported sales of $6.2 billion (USD) in 2017. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines that includes AFCO Systems, C2G, Cablofil, Chief, Da-Lite, Electrorack, Finelite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Milestone AV, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, Projecta, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Sanus, Server Technology, Solarfective, Vaddio, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819) www.legrand.us

