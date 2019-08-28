Legrand | AV Announces 10-Minute Training Schedule and Giveaways at CEDIA Expo 2019

Visit Legrand | AV at CEDIA Expo 2019, Booth 905

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Aug. 27, 2019 — Legrand | AV Residential Solutions today announced its 10-minute training schedule for CEDIA Expo 2019, taking place Sept. 12-14 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. In Booth 905, Legrand | AV brands and seven of its key technology partners will conduct 10-minute presentations covering a wide range of topics — all accompanied by giveaways — every half hour for the duration of the show.

"Providing a quick and convenient way to learn about a wide of range of topics, our 10-minute trainings have always been very popular with our dealers at CEDIA," said Lauren Theobald, director of marketing at Legrand | AV. "This year, we've got a great lineup on tap that touches on every aspect of transforming the smart home. And as always, the giveaways aren't to be missed, so be sure to stop by our booth for all the fun."

Over the course of the show, Legrand | AV and its partners will deliver 33 training sessions covering everything from TV mounting to human-centric lighting to remote monitoring and management. The company will also give away products to participants at each session. A complete presentation schedule is provided below.

Legrand | AV CEDIA Expo 2019 10-Minute Training Schedule — Booth 905

Thursday, Sept. 12

10 a.m. -- Flat is where it's at! The secret to hiding power and AV cables

James Rutherford

Presented by On-Q

10:30 a.m. -- SANUS HeightFinder: The trick to saving you serious install time

Ryan Hagberg

Presented by SANUS

11 a.m. -- Introducing Legrand AV's new remote monitoring & management solution!

Brannon Young

Presented by Luxul

11:30 a.m. -- The value of a solid network for home automation platforms

Jeff Rogers

Presented by URC

Noon -- Dynamics of voice control and the importance of the network

Casey Levy-Tulloch

Presented by Josh.ai

12:30 p.m. -- Reducing crime in neighborhoods with three "Rings" of security

Rich Way

Presented by Ring

1 p.m. -- Lighting for life: demystifying HCL & circadian rhythm

Mark Moody

Presented by Vantage

1:30 p.m. -- Advantages of the new integrator-exclusive line of streaming audio players

Gerald Willis

Presented by Nuvo

2 p.m. -- TRUCK ROLLS SUCK – the value out of your company

Seth Rubenstein

Presented by Domotz

2:30 p.m. -- Free network design with a guarantee!

Josh Thurman

Presented by Luxul

3 p.m. -- The system approach

Pat Kittridge

Presented by MAP

3:30 p.m. -- Networking for sound in all living spaces

Matt Neumann

Presented by Sonos

4 p.m. -- J+P AVoverIP: VLAN switching vs. IGMP switching

Brian Sandifer

Presented by Just Add Power

4:30 p.m. -- Luxul Epic Mesh: essentials for the connected home

Chris Kovacek

Presented by Luxul

5 p.m. -- Outdoor mounts and AV storage solutions

David Albright

Presented by Chief

Friday, Sept. 13

10 a.m. -- TRUCK ROLLS SUCK – the value out of your company

Seth Rubenstein

Presented by Domotz

10:30 a.m. -- On-Q: RF lighting control – A better design and integration

Shenali Parikh

Presented by On-Q

11 a.m. -- SANUS HeightFinder: The trick to save you serious install time

Ryan Hagberg

Presented by SANUS

11:30 a.m. -- Free network design with a guarantee!

Josh Thurman

Presented by Luxul

Noon -- Network security: best practices for surveillance

Michael Caballero

Presented by IC Realtime

12:30 p.m. -- The power of Parallax screen technology

Wendy Cox

Presented by Da-Lite

1 p.m. -- J+P AVoverIP: VLAN switching vs. IGMP switching

Brian Sandifer

Presented by Just Add Power

1:30 p.m. -- Lighting for life: demystifying HCL & circadian rhythm

Mark Moody

Presented by Vantage

2 p.m. -- Dynamics of voice control and the importance of the network

Casey Levy-Tulloch

Presented by Josh.ai

2:30 p.m. -- Reducing crime in neighborhoods with three "Rings" of security

Todd Towey

Presented by Ring

3 p.m. -- Luxul Epic Mesh: essentials for the connected home

Chris Kovacek

Presented by Luxul

3:30 p.m. -- Networking for sound in all living spaces

Brian Yackel

Presented by Sonos

4 p.m. -- Introducing Legrand AV's new remote monitoring & management solution!

Brannon Young

Presented by Luxul

4:30 p.m. -- A speaker for every space, project, and price point

Gerald Willis

Presented by Nuvo

5 p.m. -- QMotion: Using the QzHub3 for mobile app control and integration

Shenali Parikh

Presented by QMotion

Saturday, Sept. 14

11 a.m. -- Luxul Epic Mesh: Essentials for the connected home

Chris Kovacek

Presented by Luxul

11:30 a.m. -- Introducing Legrand AV's new Remote Monitoring & Management Solution!

Josh Thurman

Presented by Luxul

Noon -- Free Network Design with a Guarantee!

Josh Thurman

Presented by Luxul

About Legrand

Legrand | AV Residential Solutions brings together Legrand's industry-leading brands in infrastructure, networking, and AV systems, including Chief, Da-Lite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Nuvo, On-Q, QMotion, SANUS, and Vantage. Created to provide the highest level of service, support, and programs to custom integrators, Legrand | AV Residential offers dedicated technical support, incentive programs, simplified ordering, and easy access to marketing tools to help its customers achieve long-term success. With its purpose-built solutions, the company is solving installation challenges, streamlining integration across Legrand brands and third-party partners, and delivering AV experiences that simplify every aspect of an end user's life. Legrand | AV Residential: transforming smart homes together.

Legrand | AV Residential is a division of Legrand, which globally reported sales of $6.2 billion (USD) in 2017. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines that includes AFCO Systems, C2G, Cablofil, Chief, Da-Lite, Electrorack, Finelite, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, SANUS, Server Technology, Solarfective, Vaddio, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819) www.legrand.us.

