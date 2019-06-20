Lectrosonics President Gordon Moore Honored with AVIXA Award at InfoComm 2019

Pictured L to R: Lectrosonics President Gordon Moore, recipient of the Fred Dixon Service in Education Award and Steve Somers, retired Extron VP of Engineering, who received the Mackey Barron Lifetime Achievement award.

Rio Rancho, NM (June 19, 2019) – Lectrosonics is very pleased to announce that company President Gordon Moore, CTS, has been honored with the Fred Dixon Service in Education Award presented by AVIXA for his outstanding contributions to education in the AV industry. The award was recently presented in a ceremony on InfoComm 2019’s Center Stage at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando on Wednesday, June 12, at 4 p.m.

In 1991, AV industry pioneer Fred Dixon asked Moore to teach part of Dixon’s AV design class for InfoComm and “Mr. Audio” was born -- as Moore would become known by AVIXA staff, on his decades-long involvement with the association’s audio curriculum. Gordon Moore joined Lectrosonics in 1988, serving as Vice President of Sales and Service. In 1991 he became an instructor for the ICIA (International Communications Industries Association) Academy, teaching audio systems design, theory and troubleshooting. Moore was an AVIXA Senior Instructor, receiving AVIXA’s Educator of the Year Award in 2000. Moore served on the Professional Education and Training Committee (PETC) and in 2015 he was named Chairman. Moore was named Lectrosonics President in 2015 and, in 2017, members of the Lectrosonics engineering team received an Academy Award for Technical Achievement.

“It is especially meaningful to me to receive the award named after Fred Dixon, who was the first to invite me to teach for the industry,” says Gordon Moore. “I was serving on the PETC committee when the decision was made to create the award and name it after him. Little did I expect to one day be a recipient. It is an honor I cannot repay.”

In addition to Moore, other 2019 AVIXA award winners include Tom Danley, Co-Founder and Designer, Danley Sound Labs (Adele De Berri Pioneers of AV Award,) Steven Somers, Retired, Extron (Mackey Barron Distinguished Achievement Award,) Jose Carselle, CTS-D, International Advanced Application Engineer, QSC (Harald Thiel Volunteer of the Year Award,) Rob Ziv, CTS-D, CTS-I, Director of Business Development, Almo Professional AV (CTS Holder of the Year Award,) Jeremy Elsesser, CTS-D, CTS-I, President, Level 3 Audiovisual (Educator of the Year Award, ) Laurie Englert, VP of Customer Experience, Legrand and Lisa Thorburn, CTS, LEED-AP President, Thorburn Associates (Women in AV Award) and Ben Boeshans, CTS-D, Senior Consultant, Idibri (Young AV Professionals Award.)

“Congratulations to all this year’s winners,” said David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD, Chief Executive Officer, AVIXA. “This industry continues to be lifted and enriched by the many creative, innovative, committed professionals who devote their time and expertise. AVIXA is especially fortunate to benefit from so many of their contributions.”

About Lectrosonics

Well respected within the film, broadcast, and theatre technical communities since 1971, Lectrosonics wireless microphone systems and audio processing products are used daily in mission-critical applications by audio engineers familiar with the company's dedication to quality, customer service, and innovation. Lectrosonics received an Academy Scientific and Technical Award for its Digital Hybrid Wireless® technology and is a US manufacturer based in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Visit the company online at www.lectrosonics.com.