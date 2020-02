Lectrosonics Introduces the D Squared Digital Wireless Microphone System

Rio Rancho, NM (June 4, 2019) – Lectrosonics is pleased to announce the introduction of the revolutionary D Squared digital wireless microphone system, utilizing the Lectrosonics 4-generation digital architecture for excellent flexibility, ultra-fast setup, studio quality audio, and ultra-low latency. The system includes the DSQD 4-channel digital receiver, DBu digital belt pack transmitter, and DHu digital handheld transmitter. System features include 24 bit, 48 kHz digital audio, 2-way IR sync, three levels of encryption, and a tuning range from 470-608 MHz (470-614 MHz for export versions). The new D Squared system sets a new standard for enhanced audio quality, flexibility, low latency and compact size.

“The D Squared digital wireless microphone system represents a new era for Lectrosonics and for our customers,” says Karl Winkler, VP of sales & service for Lectrosonics. “Valuable user input coupled with intense innovation by our engineering team have made it possible for the D Squared to offer a new level of performance, convenience and sound quality in a wireless mic system. Eight channels in 1RU is the highest rack density of any wireless system. And, backward compatibility with Digital Hybrid transmitters means that all the Lectrosonics SM, SSM, HM and HH units we made during the past 17 years can still be used with the new DSQD receiver.”

The DSQD digital receiver is a four-channel, half-rack design with high-resolution color display, analog or Dante® digital outputs, and rear BNC antenna ports with “loop-thru” buffered BNC outputs to another receiver. The DSQD is compatible with the latest Lectrosonics all-digital transmitters including the DB Series and DHu, the stereo DCHT, and the half-rack M2T. The DSQD is also backward compatible with any Digital Hybrid Wireless® transmitters including the SM Series, LT, HM Series, SSM, HH Series, UM400, UM400a, LM Series, MM Series, and WM. Three different receiver diversity schemes can be employed depending on the needs of the application, including switched (during packet headers for seamless audio), Digital Ratio Diversity, or Digital Frequency Diversity. Continuously tunable tracking filters ensure excellent RF performance even in difficult environments. The DSQD includes digital talkback capability when used with any talkback-enabled transmitter, such as the two new digital transmitters DBu and DHu, and the LMb, LT and HHa Digital Hybrid Wireless transmitters.

A headphone jack is included on the DSQD for audio monitoring per channel. Ethernet and USB ports allow the receiver to connect to Wireless Designer® software for programming and monitoring, and a serial port enables connection between receivers for data sharing and frequency coordination. Antenna bias power can be engaged in the menu, and front panel LEDs show the status. Each DSQD ships with half the rack hardware needed to mount two units together, yielding 8 channels in 1RU.

The DBu belt pack and DHu handheld transmitters include specially developed, high efficiency digital circuitry for extended operating time on two AA batteries and offer RF power selections at 25 and 50 mW. The pure digital architecture enables AES 256-CTR encryption for high level security applications. Studio quality audio performance is assured by high quality components in the preamp, wide range input gain adjustment and DSP-controlled analog limiting. Input gain is adjustable over a 45 dB range in 1 dB steps to allow an exact match to the input signal level, maximizing the dynamic range and signal to noise ratio. USB ports on the transmitters allow for firmware updates in the field as features are added in the future. Two-way IR ports ensure quick setup and allow for encryption key transfer and other data sharing between units.

The DBu beltpack unit features a removable antenna with SMA connector, and incorporates the standard Lectrosonics TA5 connector with servo-bias input for compatibility with a wide range of lavaliere mics, dynamic mics, and line level sources. The unit ships with a tough wire belt clip but is also compatible with an accessory clamp style belt clip if required. A multi-function switch on top of the transmitter can be configured as power on/off, mute, talkback, or bypassed altogether. The DBu’s housing is constructed of solid machined aluminum, finished with an ultra-hard electroless nickel finish, for lasting ruggedness.

The DHu handheld transmitter is compatible with the Lectrosonics HHC cardioid condenser capsule and can also be used with a wide range of microphone capsule heads incorporating the standard 1.25” opening and 28 thread pitch. A programmable button on the outside of the housing can be configured as a push-to-talk, cough, or mute switch, a power switch, or be bypassed altogether. The DHu housing is milled out of aluminum alloy and powder coated for lasting ruggedness.

System performance: audio frequency response is 20 – 20 kHz +- 1 dB, with dynamic range of 108 dB and THD+N of 0.05% at 1 kHz, -10 dBFS. Latency is 1.4 ms, transmitter input to analog output, using a digital transmitter, and

About Lectrosonics

Well respected within the film, broadcast, and theatre technical communities since 1971, Lectrosonics wireless microphone systems and audio processing products are used daily in mission-critical applications by audio engineers familiar with the company's dedication to quality, customer service, and innovation. Lectrosonics is a US manufacturer based in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Visit the company online at www.lectrosonics.com.