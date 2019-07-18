KRK Systems Launches Groundbreaking Audio Tools App

CHATSWORTH, CA, JULY 18, 2019 – KRK Systems, part of the Gibson family of brands, introduces its revolutionary KRK Audio Tools App for iOS and Android. This free suite of professional studio tools includes five useful and professional analysis-based components that work with any monitor setup, and one powerful tool (EQ Recommendation) that helps acclimate the new KRK ROKIT G4 monitors to their individual acoustic environment.

In addition to the EQ Recommendation tool, the app also includes a Spectrum Real Time Analyzer (RTA), Level Meter, Delay and Polarity Analyzers, as well as a Monitor Align tool that helps users set their monitor positioning more accurately to their listening area. Within the app is a sound generator giving the user sound analysis options of sine, continuous sine sweep, white noise and pink noise—all of which can help the analysis process in different conditions.

“We wanted to build something game-changing for the new ROKIT G4 line that enables our users to achieve better final mixes overall,” explains Rich Renken, Product Manager—Pro Audio Division, Gibson Brands. “In terms of critical listening, the G4 monitors are completely different, and a major upgrade from the previous G3 line. Our intentions with the EQ Recommendation tool are to suggest a flatter condition and help get the user to a better starting point. Ultimately, it still comes down to preference and using your musical ear, but it’s certainly great to have this feature available along with the others in the app.”

Five of the app tools work with any monitor setup. This includes the Level Meter, which assists with monitor level calibration to ensure all monitors are at the same dB level, as well as the Delay Analysis feature that helps calculate the time from each monitor to the user’s ears. Additionally, the app’s Polarity function is used to verify the correct wiring of monitors, minimizing bass loss and incorrect stereo imaging reproduction—the results of monitors being out of phase, while the Spectrum RTA and Sound Generator are great for finding nuances in any environment.

Also included is an unprecedented Monitor Alignment feature, which is used to determine the best placement of multiple monitors within proximity. This is accomplished by placing a smart device on each monitor separately and then rotating to the correct angle degree. A sixth tool, exclusive to ROKIT G4 owners, is the EQ Recommendation tool that helps acclimate monitors to an environment by analyzing the app-generated pink noise and subsequently suggesting the best EQ preset, which is set manually on the back of the G4 monitors.

“We are extremely excited to offer this app to the recording music community. Our team has put a great deal of energy and research into the development of the app which, in combination with the G4 monitors, offers something never before released in the market—at any price point,” says Jimmy Landry, Global Director of Marketing—Pro Audio Division, Gibson Brands. “The feedback we’ve received on the new, and more professional sound of the ROKIT G4s has been overwhelmingly positive. With the release of the KRK Audio Tools app, we are excited to hear what people create on the G4s moving forward.”

About KRK Systems:

Over the past three decades, KRK Systems, part of the Gibson Pro Audio division, has become synonymous with quality design and unparalleled performance in the world of studio monitors, subwoofers and headphones. KRK offers products that meet the diverse needs of home studios and professional studios alike no matter the style of music or application. For more information, visit www.krksys.com.

About Gibson:

Gibson Brands, the world’s most iconic guitar brand, has shaped the sounds of generations of musicians and music lovers across genres for more than 100 years. Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Nashville, TN, Gibson Brands has a legacy of world-class craftsmanship, legendary music partnerships and progressive product evolution that is unrivaled among musical instrument companies. The Gibson Brands portfolio includes Gibson, the number one guitar brand, as well as many of the most beloved and recognizable music brands, including Epiphone, Kramer, Steinberger and Gibson Pro Audio division brands Cerwin Vega, KRK Systems and Stanton. Gibson Brands is dedicated to quality, innovation and sound excellence so that music lovers for generations to come will continue to experience music shaped by Gibson Brands. Learn more at http://www.gibson.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.