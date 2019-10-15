Kevin Joyce Named Chief Commercial Officer at TAG Video Systems

Media & Broadcast Industry Vet Tapped to Lead International Expansion Initiative

New York October 16, 2019 — TAG Video Systems, the world leader in integrated software-based IP Probing, Monitoring and Multiviewer solutions, has named media and broadcast industry specialist Kevin Joyce as Chief Commercial Officer for its worldwide business operations. Abe Zerbib, TAG CEO, announced details of Joyce’s appointment in New York during NAB Show New York 2019.

Joyce was initially retained to define and reposition TAG’s market status as the world’s only provider of a 100% software, 100% IP Probing, Monitoring and Mutliviewer solution that runs on 100% COTS hardware, and position the Company for maximum growth. According to Zerbib, Joyce’s quick and valuable contributions and solid leadership led to the permanent position.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Kevin move from a consultative role to a full-time position as Chief Commercial Officer,” says Zerbib. “Kevin is a well-respected industry veteran with complete understanding of what the media and broadcast markets need and want to not only survive but thrive.”

Prior to joining TAG, Joyce established and operated a management consulting firm, Dragonflies Butterflies, & Bees, focused on driving growth, increasing enterprise value, and cultural transformation on a global scale for technology-based companies. A Harvard Business School alumni, Joyce’s credits include transforming under-performing organizations into highly-profitable enterprises, and leading commercial teams in dozens of mergers and acquisitions. Joyce has also held the role of Chief Commercial Officer for Piksel, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer for Miranda Technologies (acquired by Belden), and served in numerous high-level positions for Eastman Kodak, culminating as Corporate Vice President, WW Vice President Sales & Marketing Digital Solutions.

“I am thrilled to assume a more formal role and continue to help TAG grow,” says Joyce. “When you work for a brand that you truly believe is an industry leader, one that develops solutions that help customers advance their objectives and is committed to all the markets that it serves, it’s easy to be excited to go to work each and every day.”

Joyce is located in the metropolitan New York area and can be reached at kevin@tagvs.com.

TAG Video Systems is the world leader in 100% software based integrated IP Multiviewing, Probing and Monitoring solutions. Introducing its first IP solution in 2008, today TAG supports over 40,000 channels across the four primary broadcasting applications - Live Production, Playout/Master Control, Distribution and OTT. Its solutions allow Broadcasters and Content Distributors the greatest scalability and flexibility available in the market today. The 100% software platform supports both compressed and uncompressed formats, including MPEG TS, JPEG2000, SMPTE 2110, SMPTE 2022-6/7, and HLS. TAG's solutions run on standard off-the-shelf hardware (COTS), providing state-of-the-art IP monitoring and analysis tools combined with the highest quality UHD Multiviewer available on standard and mobile device displays. For more information: www.tagvs.com

