JVC SFE-CAM Dockable Bridge Simplifies Live Broadcasts with Camera-Mounted Dual Link Bonded LTE Uplink

WAYNE, NJ (Oct. 16, 2018) – JVC Professional Video, a division of JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation, today announced the SFE-CAM Dockable Bridge, a Dual Link bonded LTE uplink that connects directly to its 800 and 900 Series cameras. It supports live HD streaming from multiple JVC cameras to HD-SDI decoders or IP video server at the station, as well as Facebook Live or other CDNs. The SFE-CAM Dockable Bridge is part of a connected workflow that will be demonstrated at the 2018 NAB Show New York (Booth N333), which runs through Oct. 18 at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York City.

Featuring Peplink’s patented SpeedFusion VPN Bonding technology, the SFE-CAM Dockable Bridge combines multiple cellular, wired, and Wi-Fi connections to create a robust and secure VPN connection. An upgraded version of the ProHD Dockable Bridge introduced last year, it is ideal for live ENG reports or webcasts.

The self-contained SFE-CAM Dockable Bridge, positioned between the battery and ProHD GY‑HM850/890 or CONNECTED CAM GY-HC900 camera body, plugs into the camera’s USB or LAN port for a clean, professional look. It can also be detached and used with other IP-enabled CONNECTED CAM, 4KCAM, ProHD, and JVC PTZ camera models. Plus, the SFE-CAM Dockable Bridge functions as a secure, battery-powered hotspot in the field, and its Wi‑Fi‑First feature bonds to local or public hotspots when available to reduce cellular data charges.

Equipped with dual cellular modems with redundant SIM slots, the SFE-CAM Dockable Bridge accepts SIMs from Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and Sprint. It aggregates up to four different network links (LTE x 2, plus Wi-Fi or Ethernet), and supports global LTE coverage for worldwide operation. Other features include internal MIMO high efficiency antennas, two RJ-45 connectors for wired LAN/WAN connections, and a built-in GPS receiver for tracking the unit’s location with the ProHD Bridge Command Center.

“The SFE-CAM Dockable Bridge Bridge is the best choice for stations that rely on run-and-gun coverage,” said Edgar Shane, general manager of engineering, JVC Professional Video. “It connects directly to our 800 and 900 Series cameras, so you don’t need to carry additional equipment. You get a reliable, convenient, and affordable live broadcast alternative to microwave and satellite.”

Available in versions for Anton/Bauer or V‑mount batteries, the SFE-CAM Dockable Bridge is available now and has an MSRP of $3,495.

ABOUT JVC PROFESSIONAL VIDEO

Headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey, JVC Professional Video is a division of JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JVCKENWOOD Corporation. The company is a leading manufacturer and distributor of broadcast and professional video equipment, as well as D-ILA front projection systems. For more information, visit JVC’s website at http://pro.jvc.com or call (800) 582‑5825.

# # #