Just Add Power Welcomes Dante and AES67 Audio Networks to the Ultra HD-Over-IP Family at ISE 2019

LARGO, Fla. — Jan. 22, 2019 — Just Add Power (J+P), a leader in Ultra HD over IP video distribution, announced its technology lineup for Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2019, taking place Feb. 5-8 at the Amsterdam RAI Exhibition and Convention Centre. In Stand 1-N110, the star of the show will be the company's new 3G+ 767DSS Dante® Enhanced Sound System transmitter, which adds compatibility with Dante and AES67 audio networks to Ultra HD-over-IP systems, with separate switching of audio and video. J+P will also highlight its 726TVI 2G/3G+ TVI and 709P2P 3G Point-to-Point PoE transmitters, in addition to the award-winning 3G Ultra HD over IP Series Daisy Chain PoE receiver and Just OS family of firmware and app-based solutions.

"At ISE, our international partners will see just how easy we're making it to distribute video — and now audio — across spaces of any size, from the tiniest of houses to the largest stadium," said Taft Stricklin, Sales Team Manager at Just Add Power. "To that end, we've taken a giant step forward since last year by bringing Dante and AES67 audio systems into the fold and allowing audio of the highest quality to be played everywhere throughout an installation. Furthermore, we're introducing solutions that make system expansion easier and more cost-effective, increase installation flexibility, and provide powerful tools for simple control and management. It's going to be a momentous show for us, and we can't wait to see you there."

Making its world debut at ISE 2019, the 767DSS transmitter is the industry's first such solution to support the latest Dante 8 channel chipset. The transmitter allows installers to input up to eight audio channels from the J+P system for playout on Dante-enabled and AES67 devices and extract up to eight channels from the audio network for playout across the J+P system. The 767DSS is backwards-compatible with legacy two-channel Dante and AES67 devices, while offering higher performance with lower compression — bitrates of 176.4 and 192 kHz — and latency as low as 0.25 ms on Gigabit Ethernet. Secondary connectivity is built in for glitch-free performance and to provide redundancy for high-availability applications.

Additional transmitters on display will include the 726TVI, which adds HD-TVI support for 3G HD-over-IP systems without the need for a TV-HDMI converter, allowing integrators to cost-effectively incorporate a security camera or DVR as a video source. The 709P2P transmitter distributes Ultra HD and 4K video with HDCP 2.2 over a single Cat-5e cable. It also supports all lossless audio formats, including Dolby Atmos, and control endpoints with RS-232 and IR (using J+P's VBS-HDMI-IRD RS-232 to IR converter). The 40W PoE injector can power up to four receivers, eliminating additional cabling and power infrastructure.

The VBS-HDIP-3G 509POE Daisy Chain receiver will be making its European debut. The device distributes Ultra HD and 4K video over a single Cat-5e cable without the need for fiber. With the onboard pass-through network port, any PoE device can be connected — a network soundbar, IPTV control, or a single display location can be expanded into a video wall. The receiver also easily expands the number of PoE devices that can be added to the system by connecting a PoE switch to the port.

J+P will also demonstrate its new Just OS family of firmware, built from the ground up with the Representational State Transfer (REST) application programming interface (API), which is widely used in IoT application development. Just OS will feature the company's latest firmware update, which enables J+P's Every Switch Supported (ESS) capabilities — developed to allow integrators to build any size 4K matrix on an existing network without having to change switches. It also brings together J+P's Switch Please and Plug-Play-Present solutions under one umbrella.

About Just Add Power (J+P)

Just Add Power (J+P) was founded in 1992 by a group of former employees from the IBM Corporation. The motivation behind the company and the name was to come to the market with applications that totally support customers, their investment, and are easy to use. With the 2009 introduction of the HDIP™ solution for distributing HDMI® over IP networks, the company has become well known across many new markets.

The J+P design and manufacturing philosophy is evolutionary, not revolutionary. For example, customers who invested in our solution in 2009 can still purchase new transmitters and receivers today to expand and maintain their system. J+P takes pride in having created an infrastructure that can be sustained and manufactured reliably for many years, making improvements through free firmware updates. When the company adds features that can't be done through firmware alone, it builds new hardware with an eye towards backwards compatibility. The J+P evolutionary product design philosophy ensures the protection of the customers' investment, and increases system value over time.

