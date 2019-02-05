Just Add Power Unveils 3G+ 767DSS Dante® Enhanced Sound System Transmitter at ISE 2019

LARGO, Fla. — Feb. 5, 2019 — Just Add Power (J+P), a leader in Ultra HD over IP video distribution, announced that the company will showcase its new 3G+ 767DSS Dante® Enhanced Sound System transmitter at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2019, taking place Feb. 5-8 at the Amsterdam RAI Exhibition and Convention Centre. In Stand 1-N110, J+P will demonstrate how the 767DSS not only distributes Ultra HD and 4K video with HDCP 2.2 over a single Cat-5e cable, but takes Ultra HD over IP systems to the next level by adding compatibility with Dante and AES67 audio networks, with separate switching of audio and video.

The industry's first solution to support the latest Dante eight-channel chipset, the 767DSS transmitter, allows installers to input up to eight audio channels from the J+P system for playout on Dante-enabled and AES67 devices, and extract up to eight channels from the audio network for playout across the J+P system. The 767DSS is backwards compatible with legacy two-channel Dante and AES67 devices, while offering higher performance with lower compression — bitrates of 176.4 and 192 kHz — and latency as low as 0.25 ms on Gigabit Ethernet. Secondary connectivity is built in for glitch-free performance and to provide redundancy for high-availability applications.

"Dante has done for audio distribution what Just Add Power has done for video distribution, and the two together provide amazing benefits for integrators," said Taft Stricklin, sales team manager at J+P. "The 767DSS brings cross-compatibility with hundreds of Dante- and AES67-enabled solutions to the Ultra HD over IP system, allowing audio of the highest quality to be played everywhere — from video walls to Dante-enabled hanging PoE speakers — in installations of any size. Furthermore, backwards compatibility with legacy Dante and AES67 solutions helps integrators reduce costs by eliminating the need to purchase new equipment."

The 767DSS supports control inputs with RS-232 and IR. As with all models in the J+P lineup, it integrates seamlessly with any generation of the company's products. This allows integrators to select the J+P solution that best fits the job, providing an evolutionary, scalable, systems-approach to 4K video signal distribution.

For more information is available at www.justaddpower.com.

About Just Add Power (J+P)

Just Add Power (J+P) was founded in 1992 by a group of former employees from the IBM Corporation. The motivation behind the company and the name was to come to the market with applications that totally support customers and their investment, and are easy to use. With the 2009 introduction of the HDIP™ solution for distributing HDMI® over IP networks, the company has become well known across many new markets.

The J+P design and manufacturing philosophy is evolutionary, not revolutionary. For example, customers who invested in our solution in 2009 can still purchase new transmitters and receivers today to expand and maintain their system. J+P takes pride in having created an infrastructure that can be sustained and manufactured reliably for many years, making improvements through free firmware updates. When the company adds features that can't be done through firmware alone, it builds new hardware with an eye towards backwards compatibility. The J+P evolutionary product design philosophy ensures the protection of the customers' investment and increases system value over time.

