Just Add Power Introduces Five-Year Warranty on 2GΩ/3G and 3G Products

LARGO, Fla. — March 26, 2019 — Just Add Power, a leader in Ultra HD over IP video distribution, today announced a new five-year warranty for all HDMI over IP transmitters and receivers in the company's 2GΩ/3G and 3G families. Effective immediately, the warranty covers parts and replacements for any 2GΩ/3G and 3G solution sold on or after March 1, 2019.

"The 3G platform started shipping in September 2015. When we analyzed the performance and durability in the field, we were pleased to see practically zero failures after a system is properly installed and running for an extended period," said Ed Qualls, president of Just Add Power. "Given this real-world result, we decided it would make sense to extend our warranty to five years. It will cost us practically nothing to do this, and it further expands the good will we have built up with the professional installer community."

J+P's 2GΩ/3G transmitters and receivers allow integrators to build a scalable and cost-effective infrastructure to distribute sources up to 1080p resolution or meet evolving 4K requirements by mixing and matching devices, with 2GΩ devices on 1080p sources and 3G on 4K sources. The Ultra HD over IP family is designed for any size UHD distribution and matrixing application and includes a variety of devices that enable integrators to mix and match models to better manage their hardware budget on 4K HDMI projects — including 4K HDR distribution.

The 2GΩ/3G+ solutions integrate seamlessly with all product generations of J+P, allowing integrators to build a future-proof infrastructure that suits any application requirement. Further, the 3G Ultra HD over IP models can be mixed and matched within the same gigabit network, providing a scalable systems approach to 4K video signal distribution requirements.

About Just Add Power (J+P)

Just Add Power (J+P) was founded in 1992 by a group of former employees from the IBM Corporation. The motivation behind the company and the name was to come to market with easy to use applications that totally support customers and their investment. With the 2009 introduction of the HDIP™ solution for distributing HDMI® over IP networks, the company has become well known across many new markets.

The J+P design and manufacturing philosophy is evolutionary, not revolutionary. Customers who invested in J+P solutions in 2009 can still purchase new transmitters and receivers today to expand and maintain their system. J+P takes pride in having created an infrastructure that can be sustained and manufactured reliably for many years, making improvements through free firmware updates. When the company adds features that can't be done through firmware alone, it builds new hardware with an eye towards backwards compatibility. The J+P evolutionary product design philosophy ensures the protection of the customers' investment and increases system value over time.

