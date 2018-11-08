Just Add Power Expands 3G Ultra HD-Over-IP Series with Point-to-Point PoE Transmitter

LARGO, Fla. — Nov. 8, 2018 — Just Add Power (J+P), a leader in Ultra HD-over-IP video distribution, announced the release of its new 709P2P 3G Point-to-Point Transmitter. The Power-Over-Ethernet (PoE) transmitter allows integrators to utilize a single power input to distribute video, audio, power, and control to all downstream devices over Cat-5e cable. Integrators can pair the 709P2P with any model of J+P receiver to create a simple point-to-point connection or combine it with the company's PoE daisy-chain receiver for installations of up to four screens.

"When we introduced our PoE 3G receiver earlier this year, we provided our integrators with a way to customize their 4K projects while increasing installation efficiency and affordability," said Taft Stricklin, sales team manager at Just Add Power. "This transmitter further expands our PoE offering, giving our customers even more flexibility. Now they can shoot power, video, control, and superior audio over Cat-5e without any additional labor or Wi-Fi. And because it integrates with the rest of the J+P 3G family, they don't have to rip and replace when clients upgrade or expand their AV system."

The new J+P 709P2P 3G Point-to-Point PoE transmitter distributes Ultra HD and 4K video with HDCP 2.2 a single Cat-5e cable. It also supports all lossless audio formats, including Dolby Atmos, and control endpoints with RS-232 and IR (using J+P's VBS-HDMI-IRD RS-232 to IR converter). The 40W PoE injector can power up to four receivers, eliminating additional cabling and power infrastructure. Video image capabilities include push, pull, and pop for onscreen customization. As with all models in the J+P lineup, the 2GΩ/3G+ PoE solutions integrate seamlessly with both 2G and 3G, allowing integrators to build a future-proof infrastructure that suits any application requirement.

About Just Add Power (J+P)

Just Add Power (J+P) was founded in 1992 by a group of former employees from the IBM Corporation. The motivation behind the company and the name was to come to the market with applications that totally support customers, their investment, and are easy to use. With the 2009 introduction of the HDIP™ solution for distributing HDMI® over IP networks, the company has become well known across many new markets.

The J+P design and manufacturing philosophy is evolutionary, not revolutionary. For example, customers who invested in our solution in 2009 can still purchase new transmitters and receivers today to expand and maintain their system. J+P takes pride in having created an infrastructure that can be sustained and manufactured reliably for many years, making improvements through free firmware updates. When the company adds features that can't be done through firmware alone, it builds new hardware with an eye towards backwards compatibility. The J+P evolutionary product design philosophy ensures the protection of the customers' investment and increases system value over time.

Image Caption: 709P2P 3G Point-to-Point Transmitter

