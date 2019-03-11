Iraqi Satellite Television Channel, Dijlah TV, Chooses Pebble Beach Systems To Upgrade Playout Operations

Weybridge, UK, March 11, 2019 –Pebble Beach Systems, a leading automation, content management and integrated channel specialist, today announced that Dijlah TV, one of the most watched news channels in Iraq, has chosen Pebble Beach Systems’ Dolphin integrated channel device and Marina automation solution to upgrade its playout operations, as the broadcaster brings more channels to air.

A long-time user of Stingray, Pebble Beach Systems’ powerful and compact channel in a box solution, Dijlah TV was looking to implement a fully redundant automation solution with no single point of failure, that encompasses ingest, content management and playout functionality.

Operating under the control of the Marina automation system, Dolphin delivers highly automated integrated audio, video and graphics functionality for ingest, channel branding and frame-accurate multi-channel playout. The flexible pipeline design enables the virtual output chain to be customized for each channel, specifying the order in which functions including graphics, effects, and aspect ratio conversion are handled within the system.

“As Dijlah TV continues to expand its offerings, we put in place a smooth upgrade path to support their increased playout requirements. The combined Dolphin and Marina solution gives them the option to control third party devices, maximizing their technology choices. For the operators, the transition is seamless with minimum disruption to their existing workflow,” commented Samir Isbaih, VP of Sales for Middle East and APAC.