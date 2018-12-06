European IPTV provider invests in Edgeware's ad insertion solution

Edgeware announces today that it has won a significant order from one of its main European customers, underscoring that Edgeware’s Ad Insertion offering provides its customers with a pathway to new revenue streams.

Edgeware is happy to announce that it has won a significant order from one of its main European IPTV customers. The need to upgrade the existing hardware and software platform is driven by new requirements for making dynamic ad changes via Edgeware’s ad insertion solution. This offering contains an ad stitching product for IPTV, which enables the customer to dynamically insert new ads in the playout of on-demand catchup and nPVR content, giving our customer a pathway to new revenue streams.

“This is a great win for Edgeware”, says Karl Thedéen, CEO of Edgeware. “Although the order does not fundamentally change our view of the revenues for the year, it does provide proof that our Ad Insertion offering is carrier-class and that our customers are buying into its ability to expand their revenue streams.”