IPE to showcase advanced display, control, and power management at IBC 2018

AMSTERDAM, 14-18 Sept, Stand 11.D30 – At IBC 2018 IPE will highlight the latest deployments of its Intelligent Display System (IDS) a scalable, network-based display and control system and advancements in its emu3 Mark II intelligent power management system.

The IDS display and control solution now includes the ability to integrate with Livewire automation systems, which is perfect for new and retro fit installations. By linking IDS to the Livewire Nodes, IDS now provides real-time information from Livewire, including sound levels for remote confidence checking. Couple this with new profanity delay integration, IDS soon starts to make a lot of sense. These are just a few examples of what the new IDS driver enables, but the list isn’t exhaustive.

IDS enables users to integrate with and mine technical information from across a network; aggregate that information; and then either display or control the use of the information gathered in the most useful ways possible. And because the usefulness of information and the need for various elements of control can vary as different needs emerge, IDS can be configured to track those priorities and adjust accordingly.

IDS Head of Sales and Support Reuben Such said, “Once seen, IDS becomes a ‘must-have’ workflow component. It has already established itself at major broadcast operations throughout the world and continues to grow in popularity.”

Also featuring at IBC 2018 is emu3 Mark II, IPE’s latest and most intelligent and physically robust power management unit, which will automatically configure as either master or slave. It also includes an embedded web server for continuous remote control and monitoring. The latest version is feature rich and includes voltage monitoring/display in addition to environmental parameters for assessment. This critical information can be viewed at a glance so users can see how safe and efficient a system is running to provide true preventative and proactive support on critical equipment.

Such added, “With our previous emu unit, you could set up a master and three slaves. With emu3, you can have a master and up to 15 slaves connected to one ethernet port, which if you tot up all the extensions means that you can control more than 190 outputs from a single master. This also provides the key benefit of a considerable lower cost of ownership.”

For customers who already have an IDS system, emu3 includes a bridge interface to allow for seamless integration, therefore enabling IDS to also control and display the status of multiple emu’s.

“All of these improvements are a direct result of our ongoing program of product improvement, coupled with input from a broad range of customers, “said Such.” The requirements of broadcasters have changed, as have the requirements of, for example, AV companies, academic institutions, corporates, houses of worship, and many many others – all of which stand to benefit from IDS and emu3.”

IDS integrates seamlessly with technology from other major manufacturers and is in constant use at the BBC, Sky, CNN, Sony Pictures, American Public Media, YouTube, and many others.

About IPE:

IPE was established in 1982, initially as a system integrator primarily involved in the audio world. The company was extremely well known and highly regarded for designing and building radio facilities, be they studios, galleries or full facilities.

However, in 2007, in the course of in-house R&D, IPE found that it could create and develop a more elegant solution to the standard, cumbersome and expensive broadcast clocks and tally units that had been seen in broadcast facilities for decades. From that, IPE’s Intelligent Display System (IDS) was born, a scalable, network-based display and control system designed specifically for the broadcast industry.

