Globecast introduces Virtual Networking for high bandwidth IP-over-satellite connectivity for the enterprise market

Globecast, the global solutions provider for media, has announced Globecast Virtual Networking (GCVN), a new service offering that brings two-way, high bandwidth, IP-over-satellite connectivity to the enterprise market. It provides fast, reliable IP connectivity anywhere and anytime where terrestrial networks fail or are inconsistent.

With GCVN, media event producers and content creators in the B2B space can easily deliver streaming, file transfers, Wi-Fi, 4K, 8K and 360-degree live content using native IP-based satellite transmission from remote locations via a premium quality, guaranteed high-bandwidth solution. It’s ideal for corporate productions, events with high attendance where cell service bandwidth is scarce, and many situations where Internet connectivity is uncertain.

In addition, GCVN is deployable for disaster recovery/disaster avoidance. It’s useful for when a potential customer needs to quickly deploy additional IP connectivity or augment a network with additional bandwidth to avoid any issues, without having to spend the time and money to change their full-time configuration. There is a growing need for temporary, premium quality, two-way IP networks for special projects. The global service is initially available in the US, via connectivity with Globecast’s Culver City Media Center.

“We’ve developed Globecast Virtual Networking in direct response to the market demand for fast, reliable IP connectivity at any location. GCVN is perfect for corporate productions, music festivals and movie sets and events with high attendance where cell service bandwidth is scarce, or where Internet connectivity is uncertain,” explained Tim Jackson, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing the Americas at Globecast. “GCVN is a logical enhancement to our traditional distribution, contribution and media management services that utilize the satellite, fiber, cloud and infrastructure capabilities Globecast has provided for decades. The service comes with the same customer service and quality focus that we provide with all our offerings.”

GCVN was born out of Globecast’s relationship with Santa Barbara-based CBTV, which provides news/event remote connectivity via satellite, specializing in Internet protocol networked transmissions. The two companies began working together in 2018 when CBTV started supplying RF/modem modulation, IP switching, and routing equipment to connect customers using the platform to Globecast’s Culver City Media Center.

Jackson said, “From there, we took that offering and extended it, creating GCVN, a fully integrated service offering. It’s another example of how we are uniquely positioned to offer secure and reliable data delivery in what is a rapidly evolving market.”